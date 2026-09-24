Martin Frandsen Tobberup Handing Over The CEO Position Of Boligportal To Anders Dahl On 1 October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 15-202624 September 2026

North Media's Group Executive Director and CDO Martin Frandsen Tobberup, who assumed the role of interim CEO of the subsidiary BoligPortal on 4 September 2026, as announced in Company Announcement No. 12-2026, will step down from this position on 1 October 2026. On the same date, Anders Dahl will take over as CEO of Denmark's largest platform for home rentals and services for landlords and tenants.

Anders Dahl brings 20 years of experience in developing SaaS solutions for Danish and international companies. He also has extensive experience in strategy, business development, sales and management. Most recently, Anders Dahl served as CEO of CarBuddi A/S, one of Scandinavia's leading developers of software solutions for the automotive industry. He has previously held senior management positions at, among others, KMD and iPaper A/S.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO of North Media, says:“With Anders Dahl as the new CEO of BoligPortal, we have found the right person to lead, develop and drive the company forward. He has the skills and experience required to strengthen the continued development and growth of BoligPortal's comprehensive offering for landlords and tenants. I look forward to welcoming Anders.”

Anders Dahl, incoming CEO of BoligPortal, says:“BoligPortal has significant potential and is already a leading digital player in the market for home rentals, related services and housing data. Together with the entire organisation in Denmark and Sweden, I look forward to contributing to BoligPortal's continued development and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our markets.”

For further information, please contact:

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, tel. +45 5215 9146

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli (MineTilbud) is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.