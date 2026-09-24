Peeklogic Salesforce Netsuite Connector Gains Recognition As A Celigo Alternative

Peeklogic, a developer of Salesforce-native connectors, offers its Salesforce NetSuite Connector as a Celigo alternative.

- Sergii Grushai

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peeklogic, a developer of Salesforce-native connectors, offers its Salesforce NetSuite Connector as a Celigo alternative, especially for Salesforce-first companies. The connector installs directly into Salesforce and NetSuite, and a new Peeklogic comparison of Celigo alternatives sets it against the platforms that appear most often on Celigo replacement shortlists.

Companies that run one main integration between NetSuite and Salesforce make up the connector's core audience. Their sales, support and finance teams work in Salesforce and need NetSuite customer and sales order data on the records they already use.

Price is the most common reason companies look beyond Celigo. Its NetSuite app lists at $7,800 per company per year on Salesforce AppExchange, and the listing states that a Celigo platform subscription, listed at $18,900, is also required. Independent contract data from Vendr puts the median Celigo contract near $14,700 a year, within a range of $6,500 to $36,000, and Celigo prices by the endpoints connected and the flows run between them.

The Peeklogic connector is sold per company, in three published tiers: Basic at $15,000, PRO at $17,500 and Premium at $20,000 per year, billed annually. The Basic tier falls inside the range buyers report paying Celigo, and Peeklogic sells no separate platform subscription underneath it. On G2, Peeklogic's product profile covering its NetSuite, Jira and Azure DevOps connectors is rated 4.9 out of 5 across 69 reviews. On Salesforce AppExchange, where customers find and install the connector, the Peeklogic NetSuite Connector is rated an impressive 5 out of 5.

The other common Celigo alternatives are general integration platforms, and each adds its own platform bill to a Salesforce and NetSuite sync. Buyer analysis puts Jitterbit at $30,000 to $80,000 a year for five to fifteen integrations. MuleSoft is priced for enterprise programs, with a small project estimated at $25,000 to $75,000 and setup measured in months. Workato is quote-only and priced above Celigo, and Boomi's entry plan charges $99 a month plus five cents for every message. n8n is free to self-host, though it ships no maintained NetSuite integration, so the customer's own developers build and repair every flow.

The Peeklogic connector installs as two components: a SuiteApp on the NetSuite side and a managed package in Salesforce. The two components call each other directly, over RESTlets and SuiteTalk in one direction and an OAuth 2.0 Connected App in the other. NetSuite data lands in standard Salesforce objects, so a NetSuite Customer becomes an Account and a Sales Order becomes an Opportunity, and existing reports and dashboards pick up the records without new report types.

Salesforce admins pair any Salesforce object with any NetSuite object, custom objects included, and build automation in Salesforce Flow. A Refresh Metadata action re-reads NetSuite objects on demand, so a field added in NetSuite in the morning can be mapped the same afternoon. Users create, link and read NetSuite records from a Lightning Web Component on the Salesforce record page.

The connector maps NetSuite's ERP structure, including subsidiaries, multiple currencies and pricebooks. It also syncs records in bulk and in hierarchies, so an

Opportunity can move to NetSuite together with all its Opportunity Products as line items.

Error handling addresses a complaint that recurs in Celigo reviews. Each failed sync produces an error record holding the request, the payload sent and NetSuite's raw response, linked to the Salesforce record it concerns, and admins can retry errors or turn on Auto Fix per automation. NetSuite often returns an HTTP 200 status with a failure reported in the response body, and the Peeklogic connector reads the body and raises the error in those cases.

Companies moving from Celigo can carry their existing Salesforce and NetSuite record pairs across in a one-time data load into the connector's link object, so records stay matched and do not re-sync from scratch. The guide recommends running both integrations in a sandbox against real volume and keeping the Celigo subscription for one more billing cycle as a rollback option.

The guide also states that the connector is not a one-for-one replacement for a full integration platform. Companies linking NetSuite to ecommerce, logistics and billing systems may keep Celigo or another platform on that side and use the Peeklogic connector for the link between NetSuite and Salesforce.

The Peeklogic NetSuite Connector is available on Salesforce AppExchange with a 30-day trial, and nonprofit discounts are available.

Sergii Grushai

Peeklogic

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Peeklogic Salesforce NetSuite Connector Gains Recognition as a Celigo Alternative News Provided By Peeklogic September 24, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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