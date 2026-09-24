Wisefax Launches Online Fax Service For Overseas Voters To Cast Their Votes Ahead Of The Midterms

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WiseFax launched an online pay-as-you-go fax service helping U.S. military and overseas citizens easily submit election ballots and forms without a fax machine.

- Blaz Ziherl, CEO of WiseFaxNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WiseFax, a leading provider of accessible, online fax services, today announced an optimized pay-as-you-go faxing solution designed to help military personnel, their families, and U.S. citizens living overseas submit their election registration and ballot documents seamlessly from anywhere in the world. Additionally, WiseFax's weekly subscription offers voters a dedicated fax number to receive incoming documents when needed.With a major election cycle approaching, absentee voting procedures for military and overseas citizens are likely to draw renewed attention. Many states and jurisdictions permit fax as an approved method of returning absentee ballots and ballot-related paperwork for military and overseas voters under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). However, voters stationed abroad or living overseas often lack easy access to a fax machine. In addition, traditional fax services can require subscriptions, minimum commitments, or hardware that isn't practical for someone voting from a ship, a base, or a foreign address.WiseFax's pay-as-you-go model addresses this gap directly. The service works entirely online, so a voter needs only an internet connection to fax their ballot or election forms to the appropriate local election office.“Casting a ballot from abroad shouldn't be complicated,” said Blaz Ziherl, CEO of WiseFax.“Overseas voters face enough barriers with time zones and postal delivery. We created this service so that when fax is an approved option, lack of equipment or expensive rates never prevent a voter from making their voice heard.”Key benefits of using WiseFax for overseas voting:- No subscription required - voters pay only for the faxes they send- No fax machine needed - documents can be uploaded from a phone, tablet, or computer- Fast turnaround - designed to help voters meet tight absentee ballot deadlines- Accessible from anywhere - built for use across time zones and international locationsThe service is available now at .About WiseFaxWiseFax is an easy-to-use, pay-as-you-go online fax service designed for individuals and businesses requiring reliable document transmission without long-term commitments. Operating entirely online through web browsers and mobile devices, WiseFax allows users worldwide to send and receive faxes effortlessly, securely, and cost-effectively. For more information, visit .WiseFax Web App:WiseFax for Android:WiseFax for IOS:WiseFax for Windows: /windows-fax-app/WiseFax for MacOS:

Tomaz Ziherl

Vanaia LLC

+1 347-354-1750

email us here

We created this service so lack of equipment or expensive rates never prevent an overseas voter from making their voice heard.

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WiseFax Launches Online Fax Service for Overseas Voters to Cast Their Votes Ahead of the Midterms News Provided By Vanaia LLC September 24, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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