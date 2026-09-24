

EQS-Media / 24.09.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

KNDS AND AERIX SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC COOPERATION TO DEVELOP A DRONE INTERCEPTION CAPABILITY KNDS and AERIX SYSTEMS are announcing a strategic cooperation for the development and industrialization of the AXS-μ1 interceptor drone. The collaboration aims to integrate it into the TARGAS DSP10 system, complementing the counter-drone capabilities of KNDS' TARGAS ecosystem.

A strategic partnership with AERIX SYSTEMS for aerial interception

KNDS is partnering with AERIX SYSTEMS to strengthen the capabilities of TARGAS (Tactical Advanced Response for Ground, Air and Surface threats), KNDS's counter-drone ecosystem.

Within this ecosystem, the TARGAS DSP10 solution combines electronic warfare and physical interception capabilities. Designed to be readily deployable and integrated onto military vehicles, TARGAS DSP10 aims to give ground forces a scalable close-in protection capability tailored to their operational needs.

The system pairs Nuances Technologies' Raptor 2, dedicated to electronic countermeasures against certain drones, with the AXS-μ1 interceptor drone developed by AERIX SYSTEMS.

This combination is designed to deliver a response tailored to aerial threats, bringing together jamming-based and kinetic neutralization means.

The AXS-μ1 interceptor drone, produced by AERIX SYSTEMS, is built to achieve physical neutralization through direct impact ("hit-to-kill"), fully autonomously. It is intended in particular to counter the growing threat posed by FPV (First Person View) drones, adding a new aerial interception capability to TARGAS.

Its integration will combine the system's electronic warfare capabilities with a physical interception solution, strengthening the range of neutralization means available.

Under the agreement signed by the two parties, KNDS will support the AXS-μ1 drone through its maturation phase, with production set to begin in 2027.

By combining KNDS's expertise as an architect of complete mission solutions and its industrial capabilities with AERIX SYSTEMS's aerial robotics technologies, this cooperation will accelerate the development of a sovereign, scalable interception solution suited to the operational needs of ground forces. About KNDS

KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.

Press Contacts Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: ...

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57

Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: ...

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88

Antoine Mollard

Press Officer

E-Mail: ...

T: +33 (0) 6 62 79 04 25



End of Media Release

Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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