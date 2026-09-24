hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

hep global successfully develops its largest solar project to date in Germany, with a capacity of 35.7 MWp

24.09.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep global successfully develops its largest solar project to date in Germany, with a capacity of 35.7 MWp

Güglingen, 24 September 2026 – The hep global Group (hep global), a specialist in the development of solar projects, has successfully completed the project development phase for its largest solar project to date in Germany. The 35.7 MWp“Buckeläcker” solar park in Eppingen, near the company's headquarters in Güglingen, is moving into the construction phase. Spanning an area of approximately 30 hectares, the“Buckeläcker” solar park will be able to generate about 38 million kilowatt-hours of solar power per year. This means the solar park will, in theory, supply the annual energy needs of approximately 10,800 households with renewable energy. The electricity generated will be fed into the regional power grid via the newly constructed substation at Hohenstein. An integrated green energy storage system with a capacity of 20.3 MWh and an output of 10 MW expands the technical applications. It also increases the economic benefits of the electricity generated. The storage system temporarily stores solar power and feeds it into the grid during periods of higher electricity prices. With the“Buckeläcker” solar park, hep global is bringing its internationally gained experience to its home region.“This project is something special for us. It combines the development of a local solar project with the experience we have gained in various markets around the world,” says Benjamin Brasch, Manager of Project Development for South-West Germany at hep global.“The fact that we have developed our largest German solar project to date in the immediate vicinity of our headquarters also underscores our long-term commitment to the region.” With the successful completion of the project development, hep global has reached an important milestone. Construction work, which is now beginning, will be coordinated by ZaberSolar GmbH. The company expects to complete construction in the first half of 2027.

About the hep global Group

The hep global Group is an internationally active specialist in the development of solar projects and battery energy storage systems (BESS). For more than 15 years, the owner-managed company from Baden-Württemberg has been developing and planning renewable energy projects, mainly in Europe, Japan and North America. Its strategic focus is on greenfield developments and the integration of BESS. The hep global Group employs around 120 people worldwide with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, Poland, the USA, Canada and Japan.

Press contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

E-Mail:...al

24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

