Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Hails Appointment Of New BJP Office-Bearers

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new in-charges and co-in-charges across several states and Union Territories.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin had on Wednesday announced a fresh set of appointments of state in-charges and co-in-charges for various states and Union Territories.

Speaking to IANS, CM Dhami said:“Our entire organisation has undergone an overhaul. A new national president has been appointed, following which new responsibilities are being assigned across the organisation. A new executive committee has been formed, along with new in-charges. We warmly welcome all three of them - Ram Madhav (in-charge), Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj (co-in-charges). Their experience will benefit our entire party and organisation."

Noting that the Assembly elections are scheduled in the state in 2027, the Chief Minister said: "The in-charges and co-in-charges who have been appointed here (in Uttarakhand) have vast experience across social, political and electoral fields, which will be beneficial for us."

Further, CM Dhami asserted that the appointment of new BJP office bearers gives out a "positive message".

Meanwhile, regarding the proposal to hold the next Cabinet meeting at Banbasa in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said:“Banbasa is located on the India-Nepal border. It is home to 'Maa Purnagiri Dham', and a tribal festival is also being held there. The government should make its presence felt everywhere, and government programmes should not be limited to Dehradun but should be held at various places across the state. That is why the meeting is being held there. It will be a good experience for the people there as well."

Later, he spoke to reporters about the BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

“The Seva Sankalp campaign, which began from the Prime Minister's birthday and will continue for a month, is dedicated to the people. The entire life of our Prime Minister has been devoted to service and dedication. He has always considered public service as his mission and has said that serving people is equivalent to worship of God," the Chief Minister said.

He added, "Keeping up with that approach, we are putting up a camp so that the needy, who are unable to reach government offices, can avail benefits and services."