Abrar Qazi On 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' Completing 100 Episodes: 'Sanjay Is A Very Special Character To Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Abrar Qazi has opened up about his journey with 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' as the show completes 100 episodes.

Reflecting on the milestone, Abrar told IANS that the show has received immense love from the audience and described his experience as a“wonderful journey.” Abrar, who plays Sanjay in the show, stated,“Tu Hi Re Dil Mein has been a wonderful journey for me as Sanjay. The show has received so much love from the audience, and I am thoroughly enjoying playing this character. Even after completing 100 episodes, it still feels like it was just yesterday that we started this journey.”

“I am truly excited to celebrate many more milestones with the show, and I hope we go from 100 to 1,000, 2,000 and many more episodes together. Sanjay is a very special character to me, and I am looking forward to growing with him through this journey. Currently, we are at a very important point in the story, where Vrinda will finally discover that Sanjay, the man she was married to, is actually Swati's fiancé and soon-to-be husband.”

He added,“This revelation is going to change a lot of things, and there are many exciting twists coming up. I am super excited for everything that lies ahead and for the audience to witness this journey with us.”

Priyanshi Yadav, who plays Vrinda in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, shared,“Tu Hi Re Dil Mein is a very special show for me because Vrinda has given me the opportunity to portray so many different emotions. Her innocence, the hardships she goes through and the challenges she faces make her a very layered character, and portraying all of this has been a wonderful challenge for me as an actor. We are now at a very important stage where Vrinda finally learns that Sanjay, the same man she was married to, is all set to marry her dearest Swati.”

She added,“This revelation brings a lot of emotions for Vrinda, she feels guilty, hurt and confused, and she doesn't know what to do with everything she is feeling. This new phase is going to be another exciting challenge for me, and I am really looking forward to portraying it. I hope the audience continues to shower their love on the show, and we continue working hard and celebrate many more milestones.”

Simran Rawal, who plays Swati in the show, mentioned,“Tu Hi Re Dil Mein is extremely special to me because this is my first show as a lead, and God has been really kind. I never imagined that I would receive so much love from the audience as Swati, and I am truly grateful for it. I am so happy that I got the opportunity to play this character, and Swati will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

“Completing 100 episodes is a wonderful milestone for all of us because the entire team has put in so much hard work and dedication to bring the show to where it is today. I am incredibly thankful to our audiences for showering so much love on Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, on Swati and on me. I hope we continue to grow, keep working hard and keep celebrating many more milestones together in the years to come.”

“Tu Hi Re Dil Mein” has completed 100 episodes. As the show reaches this milestone, the story is also set to take an interesting turn. Vrinda will soon find out that Sanjay Patel, the man she was married to, is Swati's fiancé and is going to marry her. The show airs every day on Zee TV.