Vivek Sagar Prasad Completes 200 International Appearances For India

MENAFN - IANS) Kakamigahara, Sep 24 (IANS) India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad completed 200 senior international appearances for the Indian men's hockey team during their Asian Games 2026 Pool A match against South Korea in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday.

Hockey India marked the milestone by congratulating the 26-year-old midfielder, who made his senior international debut in 2018 and has since established himself as a key member of the national side.

Known for his composure and versatility, Vivek has been part of several major campaigns for India, including the team's bronze-medal-winning runs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He was also part of India's gold-medal-winning team at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the bronze-medal-winning side at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. His international honours include a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and another at the 2018 Champions Trophy in Breda.

Vivek has also contributed to India's success at the Asian Champions Trophy, winning gold in 2023 and 2024. He was part of the Indian side that won the 2025 Asia Cup and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021 for his contribution to the sport.

To commemorate his 200th appearance, Vivek was presented with a special jersey by India chief coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey hailed the midfielder's consistency and commitment over the course of his international career.“Completing 200 senior international appearances is a remarkable milestone and a testament to Vivek's consistency, commitment and passion for Indian hockey. I congratulate him on this special achievement and wish him many more memorable moments in the Indian jersey.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also praised Vivek's contribution to the national team, highlighting the dedication required to sustain a long international career.

“Vivek reaching 200 senior international appearances is a proud moment for Hockey India and Indian hockey. His journey reflects the hard work, discipline and dedication required to sustain excellence at the international level. Vivek has played an important role in some of India's memorable campaigns, and this milestone is a fitting recognition of his contribution. We congratulate him and wish him continued success in the years ahead.”

Vivek's milestone comes as India continue their campaign at the Asian Games, where they are seeking another strong finish after winning gold in Hangzhou three years ago.