'Mobile Addiction' Skit Leaves Uttarakhand School Kids Terrified, Sparks Concern (WATCH)

A school in Uttarakhand's Khatima staged a dramatic warning against mobile phone addiction, with children acting out scenes of blindness, severe eye problems and even eyes being removed. The shocking performance, initially resembling the aftermath of a serious accident, was designed to discourage students from excessive mobile phone use.

The“anti-mobile activity” was organised at Montessori Indian Public School in Biriya after parents expressed concerns over children spending too much time on smartphones. The school has around 150 students up to Class 8, and footage of the performance was later shared online.

“Doctor Removed My Eyes”: Bizarre Anti Mobile Activity at Uttarakhand School Sparks OutrageA bizarre anti mobile phone exercise at a school in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand has left several children frightened and in tears Adarsh India Montessori School in Biria... twitter/Ei4rpB7cBl

- Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) September 23, 2026

Kamal, a social worker from the village, said residents had approached school principal Hema Chufal over concerns about increasing mobile phone usage among children. In response, the school prepared a skit depicting the physical and mental health problems it associated with excessive phone use.

Students played the roles of doctors and patients suffering from eye ailments, with some scenes showing children losing their eyesight. The performance was deliberately intense, creating a disturbing visual that left some young viewers frightened.

The principal had initially worried that the dramatic approach could backfire. However, after returning home, several children reportedly told their parents that they should avoid excessive mobile phone use. This prompted a positive response from some parents, who felt the message had made an impact.

Hema also highlighted the limited recreational opportunities available to children in the area. With no major extracurricular activity centres nearby and the added concern of wild animals in villages close to forested areas, mobile phones have become a common source of entertainment for many children.

Administrators at several prominent schools in Khatima have also observed problems they associate with excessive mobile phone use, including depression, vision-related issues, digestive problems and other mental health concerns. Some schools are now reportedly considering showing the skit to their students.

However, the graphic nature of the performance has sparked concern among child-safety experts. A child psychologist questioned whether frightening young children was an appropriate way to promote awareness about mobile addiction.

“Such awareness campaigns should be carried out in a sophisticated manner,” the psychologist said, adding that anything that could harm children's mental health in the name of awareness should be strictly avoided.

Authorities have also instructed officials to speak with the school management and explain the concerns surrounding the way the anti-mobile campaign was conducted.