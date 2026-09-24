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More Than 100 Voiceless Lives, One Man’s Responsibility — Veeir Chaudary’s Emotional Journey Beyond Cinema
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Behind the glamour of the film industry lies a side of actor-producer Veeir Chaudary that is rarely about cameras, fame or the spotlight.
It is about compassion.
Since entering the film industry in 2005, Veeir has spent nearly 21 years navigating the unpredictable world of cinema. He has witnessed success, struggle and numerous ups and downs. But throughout this journey, one thing has remained constant—his desire to help those who need him.
Every day, Veeir feeds more than 100 animals.
Dogs, cows and birds are among the animals he regularly feeds. What makes his story particularly emotional is that he does not look at this as an occasional act of charity. He considers it part of his everyday responsibility.
For Veeir, hunger is difficult to ignore.
When he sees an animal searching for food, he feels compelled to help. The thought that a living creature might go hungry can disturb his peace of mind.
His philosophy is simple: if he has the ability to feed someone, why should that person—or animal—remain hungry?
That same compassion takes him to old-age homes every weekend.
Veeir carries food and essential supplies for elderly residents and spends time thinking about the lives behind those faces. Every elderly person has a story. Many spent decades raising families, sacrificing their own comforts and building better lives for their children.
Veeir believes that parents deserve love and dignity in their old age. He feels that society should reflect on the painful reality of elderly parents being left alone, especially after they have spent their lives caring for their families.
His message is not simply about providing material support. It is about remembering the emotional responsibility that comes with being a son or daughter.
Veeir considers himself extremely fortunate that the Almighty has given him the ability to help others.
He does not see his resources only as personal achievements. Instead, he sees them as an opportunity to give something back.
Whenever he sees dogs or cows outside his home, he says he sees God in them.
That belief seems to shape his entire approach to service.
After 21 years in the film industry, Veeir has learned that life is full of uncertainty. Fame can change, circumstances can change and careers can go through different phases.
But kindness remains.
For Veeir Chaudary, social work brings a different kind of happiness. It gives him the feeling that his life is useful not only to himself, but also to someone who genuinely needs support.
Perhaps that is why his journey extends beyond cinema.
For him, feeding an animal is not a small act.
Supporting an elderly person is not a publicity opportunity.
It is gratitude.
Gratitude towards the Almighty for giving him the opportunity to become useful to others.
And perhaps the greatest reward is knowing that somewhere, because of him, someone went to sleep with a full stomach and a little more hope.
It is about compassion.
Since entering the film industry in 2005, Veeir has spent nearly 21 years navigating the unpredictable world of cinema. He has witnessed success, struggle and numerous ups and downs. But throughout this journey, one thing has remained constant—his desire to help those who need him.
Every day, Veeir feeds more than 100 animals.
Dogs, cows and birds are among the animals he regularly feeds. What makes his story particularly emotional is that he does not look at this as an occasional act of charity. He considers it part of his everyday responsibility.
For Veeir, hunger is difficult to ignore.
When he sees an animal searching for food, he feels compelled to help. The thought that a living creature might go hungry can disturb his peace of mind.
His philosophy is simple: if he has the ability to feed someone, why should that person—or animal—remain hungry?
That same compassion takes him to old-age homes every weekend.
Veeir carries food and essential supplies for elderly residents and spends time thinking about the lives behind those faces. Every elderly person has a story. Many spent decades raising families, sacrificing their own comforts and building better lives for their children.
Veeir believes that parents deserve love and dignity in their old age. He feels that society should reflect on the painful reality of elderly parents being left alone, especially after they have spent their lives caring for their families.
His message is not simply about providing material support. It is about remembering the emotional responsibility that comes with being a son or daughter.
Veeir considers himself extremely fortunate that the Almighty has given him the ability to help others.
He does not see his resources only as personal achievements. Instead, he sees them as an opportunity to give something back.
Whenever he sees dogs or cows outside his home, he says he sees God in them.
That belief seems to shape his entire approach to service.
After 21 years in the film industry, Veeir has learned that life is full of uncertainty. Fame can change, circumstances can change and careers can go through different phases.
But kindness remains.
For Veeir Chaudary, social work brings a different kind of happiness. It gives him the feeling that his life is useful not only to himself, but also to someone who genuinely needs support.
Perhaps that is why his journey extends beyond cinema.
For him, feeding an animal is not a small act.
Supporting an elderly person is not a publicity opportunity.
It is gratitude.
Gratitude towards the Almighty for giving him the opportunity to become useful to others.
And perhaps the greatest reward is knowing that somewhere, because of him, someone went to sleep with a full stomach and a little more hope.
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