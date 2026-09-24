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Emerson to Build New Automation Solutions Service Center in Qatar


2026-09-24 05:25:43
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Doha, Qatar (Sept. 23, 2026) – Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced plans to build the Emerson Middle East & Africa Service Center, a new automation solutions service and operations center, in the Umm Alhoul Free Zone. The facility will expand Emerson’s local capabilities for customers in Qatar and across the Middle East and Africa. It will include the region’s first certified in-country flow calibration lab, along with other critical automation technologies designed to help customers optimize operations, reduce turnaround time, minimize costs and accelerate project timelines.

“This new investment reflects Emerson’s strategic commitment to accelerating innovation in Qatar and supporting the Middle East’s most critical operations,” said Judson Duncan, group president of Global Sales at Emerson. “Our additional capabilities will enable customers to operate with greater agility, reliability and cost efficiency.”

Strategic Investment Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030

The new 3,500-square-meter facility reinforces Emerson’s expanding industrial technology presence in the region and advances Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives around economic growth and diversification. The new site will add to the

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