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President Ilham Aliyev Receives Executives From Chinese And Italian Companies (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of the Chinese companies "01" and "Sinovation Ventures," and Filippo Malinverno, Coordinator for International Summits and Head of Development for Saudi Arabia at the Italian company "TEHA Group."
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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