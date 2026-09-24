Europe Residential Heat Pump Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Daikin Industries, Vaillant Group, And Bosch Thermotechnology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$71.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by country
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 Application trends
2.5 Country trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Component availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Key factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of residential heat pump (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8 Price trend analysis, 2022-2035 (USD/Unit) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.1 by product (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.2 by country (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9.1 Digital transformation with IoT technologies
3.9.2 Emerging market penetration
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
3.11 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by country, 2025
4.2.1 Austria
4.2.2 Norway
4.2.3 Denmark
4.2.4 Finland
4.2.5 France
4.2.6 Germany
4.2.7 Italy
4.2.8 Switzerland
4.2.9 Spain
4.2.10 Sweden
4.2.11 UK
4.2.12 Netherlands
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Air source
5.3 Ground source
5.4 Water source
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Single family
6.3 Multi family
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Austria
7.3 Norway
7.4 Denmark
7.5 Finland
7.6 France
7.7 Germany
7.8 Italy
7.9 Switzerland
7.10 Spain
7.11 Sweden
7.12 UK
7.13 Netherlands
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Aira
8.2 Ariston
8.3 BDR Thermea
8.4 Blue Star
8.5 Bosch
8.6 Carrier
8.7 Clivet
8.8 Daikin
8.9 GENERAL
8.10 Glen Dimplex
8.11 GREE Electric
8.12 Haier
8.13 Midea
8.14 Mitsubishi Electric
8.15 NIBE
8.16 OCHSNER
8.17 Panasonic
8.18 Samsung
8.19 Stiebel Eltron
8.20 Thermia
8.21 Vaillant
8.22 Viessmann
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