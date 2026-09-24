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Europe Residential Heat Pump Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Daikin Industries, Vaillant Group, And Bosch Thermotechnology


2026-09-24 05:17:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe Residential Heat Pumps Gain Momentum as Electrification, Incentives, Home Retrofits and Smart Air-Source Systems Drive Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Residential Heat Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe residential heat pump market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 20.3%. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for energy-efficient residential space heating, cooling, and domestic hot water systems, alongside Europe's transition from fossil-fuel-based heating to advanced electric alternatives.

Government subsidies, tax incentives, rebate programs, and decarbonization policies are accelerating residential heat pump adoption across the region. More stringent energy efficiency standards and building regulations are also encouraging households to reduce their dependence on natural gas and replace legacy heating infrastructure. At the same time, elevated household energy costs are strengthening demand for systems that can deliver long-term savings, improved energy performance, and greater indoor comfort.

Technological advancements are supporting the Europe residential heat pump market outlook. Manufacturers are improving compressor performance, cold-climate operating capability, smart control integration, and system reliability. The growing use of low-impact refrigerants and connected energy management technologies is also helping companies align product portfolios with evolving environmental regulations and household efficiency requirements.

Air source heat pumps accounted for 95.2% of the market and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% through 2035. The segment's leadership reflects lower initial investment requirements, simpler installation, and compatibility with a wide range of residential properties. Demand is also benefiting from the electrification of home energy systems, the replacement of conventional boilers, and increased adoption of underfloor heating.

The single-family housing segment generated USD 6.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% through 2035. Continued residential construction, renovation activity, and energy-efficiency upgrades across Europe's aging housing stock are creating significant opportunities. Homeowners are increasingly replacing gas- and oil-based heating equipment with electric heat pumps to reduce lifetime energy expenses and improve property performance.

Germany's residential heat pump market reached USD 1.9 billion in 2025, supported by strong demand for low-emission heating, cooling, and hot water systems. The replacement of aging heating infrastructure, government incentive schemes, strict energy performance regulations, and growing investment in electrified home heating are reinforcing the country's position as a key European market. Consumer interest in reducing long-term energy costs is expected to sustain adoption across both new construction and retrofit projects.

Leading companies in the Europe residential heat pump market include NIBE, Daikin, Bosch, Vaillant, Mitsubishi Electric, Viessmann, Panasonic, Carrier, Samsung, Ariston, Stiebel Eltron, Glen Dimplex, GREE Electric, Haier, Thermia, OCHSNER, Clivet, Blue Star, Aira, BDR Thermea, and GENERAL.

Market participants are investing in product innovation to improve seasonal performance, energy efficiency, durability, and cold-weather operation. Smart controls, IoT-enabled monitoring, and adaptive heating technologies are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to optimize household energy consumption and enhance user convenience. Companies are also expanding localized manufacturing and supply chain networks to lower costs, improve product availability, and strengthen delivery capabilities across major European markets.

Strategic partnerships with utilities, installation providers, property developers, and government-backed energy programs are helping manufacturers extend their market reach. Installer training, after-sales support, and integrated home energy solutions are also emerging as important competitive priorities as the European residential heating sector becomes increasingly electrified.

Comprehensive Europe Residential Heat Pump Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology segmentation, housing segment analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The Europe residential heat pump market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035 as governments, manufacturers, utilities, and consumers prioritize energy security, building decarbonization, and efficient residential heating. Continued policy support, technological progress, and investment in installation capacity will remain central to the market's long-term development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 132
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $71.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by country
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 Application trends
2.5 Country trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Component availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Key factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of residential heat pump (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8 Price trend analysis, 2022-2035 (USD/Unit) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.1 by product (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8.2 by country (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9.1 Digital transformation with IoT technologies
3.9.2 Emerging market penetration
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
3.11 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by country, 2025
4.2.1 Austria
4.2.2 Norway
4.2.3 Denmark
4.2.4 Finland
4.2.5 France
4.2.6 Germany
4.2.7 Italy
4.2.8 Switzerland
4.2.9 Spain
4.2.10 Sweden
4.2.11 UK
4.2.12 Netherlands
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans and funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Air source
5.3 Ground source
5.4 Water source
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Single family
6.3 Multi family
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035 (USD Million, '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Austria
7.3 Norway
7.4 Denmark
7.5 Finland
7.6 France
7.7 Germany
7.8 Italy
7.9 Switzerland
7.10 Spain
7.11 Sweden
7.12 UK
7.13 Netherlands
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Aira
8.2 Ariston
8.3 BDR Thermea
8.4 Blue Star
8.5 Bosch
8.6 Carrier
8.7 Clivet
8.8 Daikin
8.9 GENERAL
8.10 Glen Dimplex
8.11 GREE Electric
8.12 Haier
8.13 Midea
8.14 Mitsubishi Electric
8.15 NIBE
8.16 OCHSNER
8.17 Panasonic
8.18 Samsung
8.19 Stiebel Eltron
8.20 Thermia
8.21 Vaillant
8.22 Viessmann
For more information about this report visit

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