Post-Operative Pain Management Market Set For Growth Through 2036 As Rising Surgical Volumes And Innovative Therapies Drive New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising surgeries and opioid safety concerns are accelerating multimodal, non-opioid pain care, creating opportunities for safer parenteral drugs and novel delivery systems.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Post Operative Pain Management - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The postoperative pain management market across the seven major markets (7MM)-the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan-was valued at approximately USD 1.10 billion in 2025. The market is projected to approach USD 9.00 billion by 2036, supported by rising surgical volumes, an aging population, growing demand for non-opioid analgesics, and continued innovation in drug development and delivery systems.

The "Postoperative Pain Management-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the treatment landscape, patient population, epidemiology, competitive environment, market size, therapy uptake, pricing trends, and commercial opportunities from 2022 to 2036. The analysis covers current standards of care, emerging therapies, unmet medical needs, and evolving treatment practices across the 7MM.

Postoperative Pain Management Market Highlights



The postoperative pain management market was valued at approximately USD 1.10 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

The market is forecast to reach approximately USD 9.00 billion by 2036.

Approximately 89.9 million incident cases of postoperative pain were estimated across the 7MM in 2025.

Demand for opioid-sparing and non-opioid postoperative pain treatments is increasing across major healthcare markets.

Higher surgical volumes, demographic aging, and improved access to surgery are expanding the addressable patient population. Pipeline assets with novel mechanisms and extended-duration pain control may reshape future treatment algorithms.

Market Drivers and Treatment Trends

Postoperative pain management increasingly relies on individualized, multimodal analgesia. Treatment strategies may combine opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, acetaminophen, local anesthetics, corticosteroids, gabapentinoids, regional anesthesia, and selected non-pharmacological interventions. The objective is to improve pain control, support functional recovery, reduce adverse events, and limit unnecessary opioid exposure.

Concerns surrounding opioid-related adverse effects, dependency, misuse, and mortality continue to accelerate the adoption of opioid-sparing protocols. Clinical guidelines increasingly support balanced regimens that use therapies with complementary mechanisms. However, treatment selection remains dependent on surgical procedure, pain severity, comorbidities, prior medication exposure, mental health status, and individual risk factors.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs remain important components of postoperative care, although gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular risks require appropriate patient selection and monitoring. The market also continues to face a shortage of effective parenteral non-opioid options, creating opportunities for differentiated therapies that can demonstrate clinically meaningful efficacy, favorable safety, and operational advantages in hospital and ambulatory settings.

Current and Emerging Postoperative Pain Therapies

The competitive landscape includes established analgesics and newer branded therapies such as JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV, and ZYNRELEF. JOURNAVX is an oral, non-opioid NaV1.8 pain-signal inhibitor approved for adults with moderate-to-severe acute pain. Its market adoption is expected to be influenced by clinical positioning, payer access, prescribing protocols, and real-world evidence.

ZYNRELEF, developed by Heron Therapeutics, combines bupivacaine and meloxicam in an extended-release formulation. It is approved in the United States for postsurgical analgesia in specified procedures and is designed to provide pain relief for up to 72 hours following a single application. Its dual-agent profile supports the broader market movement toward extended-duration, opioid-sparing pain management.

Pipeline candidates, including ATX101, LTG-001, TRN-228, CPL-01, and other investigational assets, may expand future treatment options. Adoption will depend on efficacy, safety, route and frequency of administration, regulatory outcomes, reimbursement, launch timing, and differentiation from established therapies. Previous commercialization challenges involving products such as DSUVIA, OLINVYK, and SEGLENTIS demonstrate the importance of market access, clinical utility, safety perception, and institutional adoption in the acute pain sector.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Unmet Needs

The report estimates approximately 89.9 million incident postoperative pain cases in the 7MM in 2025. Germany alone recorded approximately 16.5 million surgical procedures in 2023, according to Destatis data cited in the analysis. Available clinical evidence also indicates that postoperative pain remains highly prevalent in inpatient and outpatient settings, with a substantial proportion of patients experiencing moderate or severe pain.

Despite the availability of multiple pharmacological and procedural interventions, fewer than half of patients may achieve adequate pain relief. Key unmet needs include inconsistent pain assessment, limited awareness, treatment-related adverse effects, inadequate non-opioid options, variable adherence, communication barriers, and uneven access to specialist pain services. More effective patient stratification and standardized monitoring could improve outcomes while supporting safer prescribing.

Competitive Intelligence and Market Forecasting

The report evaluates approved products and clinical-stage candidates, including mechanisms of action, clinical trial results, regulatory milestones, patents, partnerships, pricing, expected launch timing, peak patient share, and projected sales. It also assesses treatment accessibility, therapy switching, prescribing behavior, and adoption barriers through secondary research and interviews with more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts.

Qualitative analysis includes SWOT and conjoint methodologies covering efficacy, safety, administration route, dosing frequency, market-entry sequence, probability of technical and regulatory success, and addressable patient populations. These findings support therapy ranking, commercial forecasting, market-access planning, pipeline prioritization, and competitive strategy.

Recent Postoperative and Acute Pain Market Developments



In February 2026, Formosa Pharmaceuticals entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals covering commercialization rights for APP13007 in Australia and New Zealand.

In March 2026, Tris Pharma presented data from the Phase III ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 studies of cebranopadol in moderate-to-severe acute pain following abdominoplasty and bunionectomy. Oculis continued regulatory preparations for OCS-01 in post-ocular surgery, reinforcing industry interest in procedure-specific anti-inflammatory and pain-management therapies.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The postoperative pain management market report includes epidemiology-based forecasting, historical and projected market size, therapy-level market share, patient burden by geography, treatment-addressable market analysis, drug uptake projections, pricing and analogue assessments, competitive intelligence, and expert perspectives. It also examines current treatment practices, clinical development activity, emerging product profiles, unmet needs, and market attractiveness across North America, Europe, and Japan.

The findings can support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare providers, and market-access teams in identifying growth opportunities and developing evidence-based commercial strategies. Bottom-up forecasting connects eligible patient populations with treatment adoption and product-level revenue expectations, while expert validation provides context around accessibility, prescribing behavior, patient adherence, and evolving standards of care.

As healthcare systems prioritize improved recovery, shorter hospital stays, reduced opioid exposure, and procedure-specific pain control, the postoperative pain management market is expected to undergo substantial transformation. Non-opioid therapies, multimodal analgesia, extended-duration formulations, and innovative delivery technologies will remain central to market growth and future clinical practice through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Difference between Acute and Chronic Pain

7.3. The Transition of Acute pain to Chronic Pain

7.4. Types of Acute Pain

7.5. Signs and Symptoms

7.6. Causes

7.7. Pathophysiology of Acute Pain

7.7.1. Effects on Key Target Organs

7.8. Diagnosis

7.8.1. Pain Scales used for Assessment of Pain

7.8.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.9. Treatment

7.9.1. Non-pharmacological Treatments for Postoperative Pain Management

7.9.2. Pharmacological Treatments of Postoperative Pain Management

8. Treatment Guidelines

8.1. Postoperative Pain Management in Non-traumatic Emergency General Surgery: WSES-GAIS-SIAARTI-AAST Guidelines

8.2. Management of Postoperative Pain: A Clinical Practice Guideline From the American Pain Society, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists Committee on Regional Anesthesia, Executive Committee, and Administrative Council (2017)

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

9.3. Epidemiology in the United States

9.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022-2036)

9.3.2. Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022-2036)

9.3.3. Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022-2036)

9.4. Epidemiology in EU4 and the UK

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

9.4.2. Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

9.4.3. Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

9.5. Epidemiology Scenario in Japan

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain (2022-2036)

9.5.2. Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in Japan (2022-2036)

9.5.3. Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain in Japan (2022-2036)

10. Patient Journey of Postoperative pain

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Key Cross of Marketed Drug

11.2. JOURNAVX (suzetrigine): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.6. Analyst View

11.3. ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam): Heron Therapeutics

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.6. Analyst View

11.4. COMBOGESIC (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) IV: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals/Hikma Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.6. Analyst View

List to be continued in the final report..

12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. CPL-01: Cali Biosciences

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Development Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst View

12.3. PRF-110: PainReform

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Other Development Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.5. Analyst View

12.4. OCS-01: Oculis Pharma

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Other Development Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.5. Analyst View

List to be continued in the final report.

13. Postoperative Pain Management: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Conjoint Analysis

13.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

13.4.2. Pricing Trends

13.4.3. Analogue Assessment

13.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.5. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in the 7MM

13.6. The United States

13.6.1. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in the United States

13.6.2. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in the United States

13.7. EU4 and the UK

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in EU4 and the UK

13.7.2. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.8. Japan

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management in Japan

13.8.2. Total Market Size of Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Postoperative Pain Management

15. SWOT Analysis of Postoperative Pain Management

16. KOL Views of Postoperative Pain Management

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Postoperative Pain Management

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: 7MM Post operative pain management Epidemiology (2022-2036)

Table 2: 7MM Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases (2022-2036)

Table 3: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 4: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 5: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Germany (2022-2036)

Table 6: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Germany (2022-2036)

Table 7: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in France (2022-2036)

Table 8: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in France (2022-2036)

Table 9: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Italy (2022-2036)

Table 10: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Italy (2022-2036)

Table 11: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Spain (2022-2036)

Table 12: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Spain (2022-2036)

Table 13: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in the UK (2022-2036)

Table 14: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in the UK (2022-2036)

Table 15: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Japan (2022-2036)

Table 16: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Japan (2022-2036)

Table 17: Drug Name, Clinical Trials by Recruitment status

Table 18: Drug Name, Clinical Trials by Zone

Table 19: Total Seven Major Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 20: Region-wise Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 21: 7MM-Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 22: United States Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 23: United States Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 24: Germany Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 25: Germany Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 26: France Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 27: France Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 28: Italy Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 29: Italy Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 30: Spain Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 31: Spain Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 32: United Kingdom Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 33: United Kingdom Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 34: Japan Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Table 35: Japan Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

*The list of tables is not exhaustive; the final content may vary

List of Figures

Figure 1: 7MM Post operative pain management Epidemiology (2022-2036)

Figure 2: 7MM Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases (2022-2036)

Figure 3: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 4: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 5: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Germany (2022-2036)

Figure 6: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Germany (2022-2036)

Figure 7: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in France (2022-2036)

Figure 8: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in France (2022-2036)

Figure 9: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Italy (2022-2036)

Figure 10: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Italy (2022-2036)

Figure 11: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Spain (2022-2036)

Figure 12: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Spain (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 15: Post operative pain management Epidemiology in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 16: Post operative pain management Diagnosed and Treatable Cases in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 17: Drug Name, Clinical Trials by Recruitment status

Figure 18: Drug Name, Clinical Trials by Zone

Figure 19: Total Seven Major Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 20: Region-wise Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 21: 7MM-Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 22: United States Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 23: United States Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 24: Germany Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 25: Germany Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 26: France Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 27: France Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 28: Italy Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 29: Italy Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 30: Spain Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 31: Spain Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 32: United Kingdom Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 33: United Kingdom Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 34: Japan Market Size in USD, Million (2022-2036)

Figure 35: Japan Market Size by Therapy in USD, Million (2022-2036)

*The list of figures is not exhaustive; the final content may vary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Arthritis Innovation

Medincell

Oculis

PainReform

Cali Biosciences

Neumentum

Tris Pharma

Viatris

Xgene Pharmaceutical

Allay Therapeutics

Latigo Biotherapeutics Halia Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

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