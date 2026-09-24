Oncology Clinical Trials Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2035, Fueled By Precision Medicine, Immunotherapy And Decentralized Trial Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$25.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market
Chapter 2. Report Description
2.1. Research Framework
2.1.1. Research Objective
2.1.2. Market Definitions
2.1.3. Market Segmentation
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Size Estimation
2.2.2. Qualitative Research
2.2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.3. Quantitative Research
2.2.3.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.2.5. Data Triangulation
2.2.6. Assumption for Study
Chapter 3. Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Drug Discovery & Preclinical Development
3.1.2. Clinical Trial Planning & Regulatory Approval
3.1.3. Clinical Trial Execution & Patient Recruitment
3.1.4. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics
3.1.5. Data Analysis & Regulatory Submission
3.1.6. Commercialization
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Growing Oncology Drug Pipeline
3.2.2. Increasing Cancer Incidence Globally
3.2.3. Rising Outsourcing to CROs
3.2.4. Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine
3.2.5. Regulatory Support for Oncology Trials
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035
3.5.2. Pricing Analysis, By Phase Type
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. By Phase Type
3.7. Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
Chapter 5. Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
5.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
5.1.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunity
5.1.4. Key Trends
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Phase Type
5.2.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.1.1.1. Phase I
5.2.1.1.2. Phase II
5.2.1.1.3. Phase III
5.2.1.1.4. Phase IV
5.2.2. By Study Design
5.2.2.1. Key Insights
5.2.2.1.1. Interventional Studies
5.2.2.1.2. Observational Studies
5.2.2.1.3. Expanded Access Studies
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.3.1. Key Insights
5.2.3.1.1. North America
5.2.3.1.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.3.1.1.2. Canada
5.2.3.1.1.3. Mexico
5.2.3.1.2. Europe
5.2.3.1.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.3.1.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.3.1.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.3.1.2.1.3. France
5.2.3.1.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.3.1.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.3.1.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.3.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.3.1.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.3.1.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.3.1.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.3.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1.3.1. China
5.2.3.1.3.2. India
5.2.3.1.3.3. Japan
5.2.3.1.3.4. South Korea
5.2.3.1.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.3.1.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.3.1.3.6.1. Indonesia
5.2.3.1.3.6.2. Malaysia
5.2.3.1.3.6.3. Thailand
5.2.3.1.3.6.4. Singapore
5.2.3.1.3.6.5. Rest of ASEAN
5.2.3.1.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.3.1.4.1. UAE
5.2.3.1.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.3.1.4.3. South Africa
5.2.3.1.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.3.1.5. South America
5.2.3.1.5.1. Argentina
5.2.3.1.5.2. Brazil
5.2.3.1.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Phase Type
6.2.2. By Study Design
6.2.3. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Phase Type
7.2.2. By Study Design
7.2.3. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Phase Type
8.2.2. By Study Design
8.2.3. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Phase Type
9.2.2. By Study Design
9.2.3. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Phase Type
10.2.2. By Study Design
10.2.3. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Company Timeline, Organization Structure, Key Product landscape, Financial Matrix, Key Customers/Sectors, Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. AbbVie Inc.
11.2. AstraZeneca PLC
11.3. BeiGene Ltd.
11.4. Bristol Myers Squibb
11.5. Charles River Laboratories
11.6. Clovis Oncology
11.7. Eli Lilly and Company
11.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
11.9. IQVIA
11.10. ICON plc
11.11. Johnson & Johnson
11.12. Labcorp Drug Development
11.13. Medpace Holdings
11.14. Merck & Co., Inc.
11.15. Novartis AG
11.16. Parexel International
11.17. Pfizer Inc.
11.18. Syneos Health
11.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical
11.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.21. Wuxi Clinical CRO
11.22. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
12.1. List of Secondary Sources
12.2. Key Country Markets - Macro Economic Outlook/Indicators
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment