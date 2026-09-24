Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oncology Clinical Trials Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2035, Fueled By Precision Medicine, Immunotherapy And Decentralized Trial Innovation


2026-09-24 05:17:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cancer incidence and R&D investment are expanding oncology trials. AI can improve recruitment, trial design and data management, while partnerships and novel therapies spur competition.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology clinical trials market is projected to expand from approximately USD 14.95 billion in 2025 to USD 25.61 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.53% from 2026 to 2035. Rising cancer incidence, sustained pharmaceutical research investment, and demand for innovative cancer treatments are supporting the continued expansion of oncology drug development programs worldwide.

Aging populations, environmental exposure, and lifestyle-related risk factors are contributing to a growing global cancer burden. In response, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and academic institutions are increasing investment in oncology clinical trials. These initiatives are intended to accelerate the evaluation and regulatory approval of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and other advanced treatment modalities.

Competitive Landscape and Market Developments

Competition within the oncology clinical trials market remains intense, with strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and industry consolidation shaping the research pipeline. AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Roche, and Novartis collectively controlled approximately 35% of the oncology clinical trial pipeline in 2025, reflecting the significant role of large pharmaceutical companies in global cancer research.

AstraZeneca has strengthened its position in the antibody-drug conjugate segment through the clinical performance of Enhertu across multiple cancer indications. Progress in this area is influencing oncology research priorities and increasing competition among companies seeking to develop differentiated therapies for cancers with substantial unmet medical needs.

Key Oncology Clinical Trials Market Growth Drivers

The rising incidence of cancer is a primary growth driver for the global oncology clinical trials market. Healthcare systems face increasing pressure to improve survival rates, expand treatment options, and address difficult-to-treat malignancies. Pharmaceutical sponsors and research organizations are consequently broadening clinical development programs and conducting multinational studies to support faster patient access to advanced therapies.

Artificial intelligence is also creating new opportunities across oncology clinical research. AI-enabled platforms are being applied to patient identification, recruitment planning, protocol optimization, site selection, and clinical data analysis. Greater use of these technologies may improve trial efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and reduce avoidable delays across the development lifecycle.

Patient recruitment remains a significant operational barrier. Historically, fewer than 5% of adult cancer patients have participated in clinical trials. Limited enrollment can delay study completion, increase development costs, and restrict access to representative patient populations. Sponsors are responding with decentralized research capabilities, data-driven recruitment strategies, broader site networks, and patient-focused trial designs.

Oncology Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

By phase, Phase III trials represent more than 48.89% of the total market. Their leading position reflects the scale, duration, and cost of multinational studies conducted to generate confirmatory safety and efficacy data before regulatory review.

By study design, interventional studies account for more than 71% of the market. Their dominance is supported by extensive investment in investigational oncology therapies and the substantial requirements associated with protocol execution, regulatory compliance, site coordination, and patient monitoring.

Market Segments by Phase

  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Phase IV

Market Segments by Study Design

  • Interventional studies
  • Observational studies
  • Expanded-access studies

Regional Market Coverage

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

North America Maintains a Leading Research Position

North America remains a leading region in the global oncology clinical trials market, supported by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced medical institutions, established research networks, and a supportive regulatory environment. The region accounted for more than 58% of radiation oncology studies as of early 2024, demonstrating its capacity to conduct specialized and complex cancer research.

The number of registered clinical studies in North America increased from 477,200 in 2023 to approximately 520,874 by late 2024. Of these, 68,453 trials focused on cancer-related interventions. This concentration reinforces the region's importance in oncology innovation, although Europe and Asia Pacific continue to gain prominence through expanding research infrastructure, broader patient populations, and increased industry investment.

Leading Oncology Clinical Trials Market Participants

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • BeiGene Ltd.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • ICON plc
  • IQVIA
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Labcorp Drug Development
  • Medpace Holdings
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Parexel International
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Syneos Health
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • WuXi Clinical CRO

The outlook for the oncology clinical trials market remains positive as precision medicine, biomarker-led research, artificial intelligence, and international trial networks reshape cancer drug development. Continued collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, clinical service providers, regulators, and patient communities will be essential to improve enrollment, streamline trial execution, and bring innovative oncology treatments to patients more efficiently.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 260
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $25.61 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market
Chapter 2. Report Description
2.1. Research Framework
2.1.1. Research Objective
2.1.2. Market Definitions
2.1.3. Market Segmentation
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Size Estimation
2.2.2. Qualitative Research
2.2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.3. Quantitative Research
2.2.3.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.2.5. Data Triangulation
2.2.6. Assumption for Study
Chapter 3. Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Drug Discovery & Preclinical Development
3.1.2. Clinical Trial Planning & Regulatory Approval
3.1.3. Clinical Trial Execution & Patient Recruitment
3.1.4. Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics
3.1.5. Data Analysis & Regulatory Submission
3.1.6. Commercialization
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Growing Oncology Drug Pipeline
3.2.2. Increasing Cancer Incidence Globally
3.2.3. Rising Outsourcing to CROs
3.2.4. Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine
3.2.5. Regulatory Support for Oncology Trials
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Growth and Outlook
3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035
3.5.2. Pricing Analysis, By Phase Type
3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.6.1. By Phase Type
3.7. Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
Chapter 5. Global Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
5.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
5.1.1. Growth Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunity
5.1.4. Key Trends
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Phase Type
5.2.1.1. Key Insights
5.2.1.1.1. Phase I
5.2.1.1.2. Phase II
5.2.1.1.3. Phase III
5.2.1.1.4. Phase IV
5.2.2. By Study Design
5.2.2.1. Key Insights
5.2.2.1.1. Interventional Studies
5.2.2.1.2. Observational Studies
5.2.2.1.3. Expanded Access Studies
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.3.1. Key Insights
5.2.3.1.1. North America
5.2.3.1.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.3.1.1.2. Canada
5.2.3.1.1.3. Mexico
5.2.3.1.2. Europe
5.2.3.1.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.3.1.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.3.1.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.3.1.2.1.3. France
5.2.3.1.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.3.1.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.3.1.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.3.1.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.3.1.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.3.1.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.3.1.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.3.1.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1.3.1. China
5.2.3.1.3.2. India
5.2.3.1.3.3. Japan
5.2.3.1.3.4. South Korea
5.2.3.1.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.3.1.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.3.1.3.6.1. Indonesia
5.2.3.1.3.6.2. Malaysia
5.2.3.1.3.6.3. Thailand
5.2.3.1.3.6.4. Singapore
5.2.3.1.3.6.5. Rest of ASEAN
5.2.3.1.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.3.1.4.1. UAE
5.2.3.1.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.3.1.4.3. South Africa
5.2.3.1.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.3.1.5. South America
5.2.3.1.5.1. Argentina
5.2.3.1.5.2. Brazil
5.2.3.1.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Phase Type
6.2.2. By Study Design
6.2.3. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Phase Type
7.2.2. By Study Design
7.2.3. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Phase Type
8.2.2. By Study Design
8.2.3. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Phase Type
9.2.2. By Study Design
9.2.3. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Oncology Clinical Trials Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Phase Type
10.2.2. By Study Design
10.2.3. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Company Timeline, Organization Structure, Key Product landscape, Financial Matrix, Key Customers/Sectors, Key Competitors, SWOT Analysis, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. AbbVie Inc.
11.2. AstraZeneca PLC
11.3. BeiGene Ltd.
11.4. Bristol Myers Squibb
11.5. Charles River Laboratories
11.6. Clovis Oncology
11.7. Eli Lilly and Company
11.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
11.9. IQVIA
11.10. ICON plc
11.11. Johnson & Johnson
11.12. Labcorp Drug Development
11.13. Medpace Holdings
11.14. Merck & Co., Inc.
11.15. Novartis AG
11.16. Parexel International
11.17. Pfizer Inc.
11.18. Syneos Health
11.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical
11.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.21. Wuxi Clinical CRO
11.22. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
12.1. List of Secondary Sources
12.2. Key Country Markets - Macro Economic Outlook/Indicators
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111709057



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search