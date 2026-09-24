Oncology Clinical Trials Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2035, Fueled By Precision Medicine, Immunotherapy And Decentralized Trial Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology clinical trials market is projected to expand from approximately USD 14.95 billion in 2025 to USD 25.61 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.53% from 2026 to 2035. Rising cancer incidence, sustained pharmaceutical research investment, and demand for innovative cancer treatments are supporting the continued expansion of oncology drug development programs worldwide.

Aging populations, environmental exposure, and lifestyle-related risk factors are contributing to a growing global cancer burden. In response, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and academic institutions are increasing investment in oncology clinical trials. These initiatives are intended to accelerate the evaluation and regulatory approval of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and other advanced treatment modalities.

Competitive Landscape and Market Developments

Competition within the oncology clinical trials market remains intense, with strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and industry consolidation shaping the research pipeline. AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Roche, and Novartis collectively controlled approximately 35% of the oncology clinical trial pipeline in 2025, reflecting the significant role of large pharmaceutical companies in global cancer research.

AstraZeneca has strengthened its position in the antibody-drug conjugate segment through the clinical performance of Enhertu across multiple cancer indications. Progress in this area is influencing oncology research priorities and increasing competition among companies seeking to develop differentiated therapies for cancers with substantial unmet medical needs.

Key Oncology Clinical Trials Market Growth Drivers

The rising incidence of cancer is a primary growth driver for the global oncology clinical trials market. Healthcare systems face increasing pressure to improve survival rates, expand treatment options, and address difficult-to-treat malignancies. Pharmaceutical sponsors and research organizations are consequently broadening clinical development programs and conducting multinational studies to support faster patient access to advanced therapies.

Artificial intelligence is also creating new opportunities across oncology clinical research. AI-enabled platforms are being applied to patient identification, recruitment planning, protocol optimization, site selection, and clinical data analysis. Greater use of these technologies may improve trial efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and reduce avoidable delays across the development lifecycle.

Patient recruitment remains a significant operational barrier. Historically, fewer than 5% of adult cancer patients have participated in clinical trials. Limited enrollment can delay study completion, increase development costs, and restrict access to representative patient populations. Sponsors are responding with decentralized research capabilities, data-driven recruitment strategies, broader site networks, and patient-focused trial designs.

Oncology Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

By phase, Phase III trials represent more than 48.89% of the total market. Their leading position reflects the scale, duration, and cost of multinational studies conducted to generate confirmatory safety and efficacy data before regulatory review.

By study design, interventional studies account for more than 71% of the market. Their dominance is supported by extensive investment in investigational oncology therapies and the substantial requirements associated with protocol execution, regulatory compliance, site coordination, and patient monitoring.

Market Segments by Phase



Phase I

Phase II

Phase III Phase IV

Market Segments by Study Design



Interventional studies

Observational studies Expanded-access studies

Regional Market Coverage



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

North America Maintains a Leading Research Position

North America remains a leading region in the global oncology clinical trials market, supported by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced medical institutions, established research networks, and a supportive regulatory environment. The region accounted for more than 58% of radiation oncology studies as of early 2024, demonstrating its capacity to conduct specialized and complex cancer research.

The number of registered clinical studies in North America increased from 477,200 in 2023 to approximately 520,874 by late 2024. Of these, 68,453 trials focused on cancer-related interventions. This concentration reinforces the region's importance in oncology innovation, although Europe and Asia Pacific continue to gain prominence through expanding research infrastructure, broader patient populations, and increased industry investment.

Leading Oncology Clinical Trials Market Participants



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

BeiGene Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Charles River Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ICON plc

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

Labcorp Drug Development

Medpace Holdings

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Parexel International

Pfizer Inc.

Syneos Health

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific WuXi Clinical CRO

The outlook for the oncology clinical trials market remains positive as precision medicine, biomarker-led research, artificial intelligence, and international trial networks reshape cancer drug development. Continued collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, clinical service providers, regulators, and patient communities will be essential to improve enrollment, streamline trial execution, and bring innovative oncology treatments to patients more efficiently.

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