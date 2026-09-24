Formula 1 Business Outlook 2026: Global Expansion, Digital Innovation And Sponsorship Growth Accelerate Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formula 1's US and social media growth is creating opportunities in media rights, sponsorships, race hosting, ticketing and pop-culture partnerships despite event disruptions.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Business of Formula 1 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Business of Formula 1 2026" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the commercial landscape surrounding one of the world's largest and most popular motorsport competitions. Published as part of the analyst's established "Business of" series of sports competition profiles, the report examines the revenue streams, partnerships and market developments shaping Formula 1 in 2026.

Central to the report is an in-depth assessment of the Formula 1 media rights landscape. It evaluates the value of broadcasting agreements across key territories, including Apple's record acquisition of Formula 1 media rights in the United States. The analysis also compares international media rights agreements and reviews US viewership figures, offering insight into the championship's growing appeal among American audiences. Combined Formula 1 media rights were valued at $1.21 billion in 2025.

The report also analyzes Formula 1 sponsorship revenue at both the championship and team levels. Series sponsorship is estimated to be worth $777 million in 2026, reflecting the competition's ability to attract major international brands. A detailed series sponsor breakdown identifies the commercial sectors investing in Formula 1, while individual team profiles examine sponsorship portfolios, ownership structures and revenue performance. Scuderia Ferrari is expected to generate the highest team sponsorship revenue during the 2026 season.

Additional analysis covers the Formula 1 revenue split in 2025, Grand Prix hosting rights, title sponsorship agreements, ticket prices and ticket revenue. These areas provide a broader view of how Formula 1, its teams and race promoters generate commercial returns. The report also highlights potential partnership opportunities in the United States as the championship continues to capitalize on rising interest in the market.

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar is assessed alongside information concerning the cancellation of two races due to the Iran war. This section considers the commercial relevance of Grand Prix events and the implications of calendar changes for hosts, sponsors, teams and other stakeholders.

Beyond its principal revenue streams, the report explores Formula 1's expanding presence across social media and popular culture. The sport recorded social media growth of 17.5%, demonstrating continued momentum across digital platforms. Analysis of Formula 1 drivers, team followings and broader audience engagement shows how the championship's personalities and entertainment profile contribute to its global popularity.

Report Scope



Analysis of the Formula 1 commercial landscape, including media rights, sponsorship, hosting rights, ticketing and team revenue.

Comparison of media rights values and examination of Formula 1 viewership in the United States.

Breakdown of championship sponsors, Grand Prix title sponsors and individual team sponsorship portfolios.

Profiles of Formula 1 teams, including ownership structures and commercial performance.

Assessment of the 2025 Formula 1 revenue split and key revenue drivers.

Review of Grand Prix cancellations and their relevance to the 2026 season.

Coverage of Formula 1 social media growth, popular culture exposure and driver popularity. Evaluation of new sponsorship and partnership opportunities in the expanding US Formula 1 market.

Reasons to Buy



Gain a detailed understanding of Formula 1 media rights, sponsorship and commercial revenue in 2026.

Identify the brands, sectors and markets driving investment across the championship and its teams.

Benchmark Formula 1's commercial performance against other leading global sports properties.

Assess how growing US audiences and new media agreements are creating opportunities for rights holders, sponsors and investors. Understand the role of digital growth, drivers and popular culture in strengthening Formula 1's international fanbase.

The "Business of Formula 1 2026" report is designed for sports industry executives, rights holders, sponsors, agencies, investors and other stakeholders seeking actionable insight into Formula 1 revenue, media rights, sponsorship strategies and global audience growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Media landscape

3. Series Sponsorship Landscape

4. Team Profiles

5. Team Sponsorship Overview

6. Grand Prix Information

7. Formula 1 in Pop Culture

8. Social media

9. Appendix

List of Tables



Global media rights

Media viewing figures

Sponsor values

Partnerhsip history

Formula 1 revenue split

New team partners

Brands on car liveries Team ownership

2026 calendar



Grand Prix title sponsors Social media numbers

For more information about this report visit

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