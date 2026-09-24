Global Automotive Steel Market Report, 2026 Edition Featuring Profiles Of Arcelormittal, Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel, Nucor Corp., And China Baowu Steel Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) holds the largest product share, while ultra-high-strength and press-hardened steel will grow fastest as EV battery enclosures and crash structures expand

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Automotive Steel Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report values the global automotive steel market at US$90.2B in 2025 and forecasts growth to US$123.4B by 2030, a 6.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is both the largest region, accounting for 48.0% of 2025 demand, and the fastest-growing, at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Growth is led by China's unmatched vehicle-production base and India's rapid capacity build-out at approximately 13.0% CAGR-the fastest of any major market covered in this report.

The global automotive steel market grew from US$71.1B in 2021 to US$90.2B in 2025, representing a historical CAGR of approximately 6.1%. Advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) is the largest steel-type category, with a 32% share, while ultra-high-strength and press-hardened steel is the fastest-growing category at approximately 10.4% CAGR, driven by demand for EV battery enclosures and crash structures. Body-in-white is the largest application, with a 34% share, while chassis and structural applications are the fastest-growing at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

The competitive landscape is led by ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation and Hyundai Steel. Competitive intensity is centered on AHSS and UHSS metallurgical technology, electrical-steel performance and certified low-carbon production rather than scale alone. Looking ahead, the global automotive steel market enters 2026 as a structurally growing industry, with electrification, tightening crash-safety regulations and OEM low-carbon procurement requirements expected to sustain demand for higher-specification, higher-value steel grades through 2030.

Major Company Profiles



ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel

Nucor Corporation China Baowu Steel Group

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