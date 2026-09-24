Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Poised For Growth Through 2034, Fueled By Digitalization, Automation And Demand For Resilient Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-based, AI-enabled healthcare supply chains are gaining traction to cut costs, boost resilience and meet traceability rules, with Asia-Pacific offering expansion opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare supply chain management market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2034. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2026 to 2034, driven by healthcare cost pressures, supply chain resilience initiatives, regulatory traceability requirements, and accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud-based platforms.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Highlights



Software led the component category with a 58% market share in 2025.

Procurement and sourcing accounted for 32% of the market by function.

Cloud-based solutions represented 56% of the market by delivery mode.

Healthcare providers held a 62% share of the market by end-user.

North America led the global market with a 44% share in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2034.

Cost Control and Operational Efficiency Drive Market Expansion

Supply spending remains one of the largest expense categories for healthcare providers, making cost control a central priority for hospitals and health systems. Healthcare supply chain management solutions support automated purchasing, contract compliance, inventory optimization, sourcing decisions, and spend analysis. These capabilities help organizations reduce waste, limit excess and expired inventory, standardize procurement, and identify savings opportunities.

Demand is also increasing as healthcare organizations replace fragmented and manual processes with connected digital platforms. Integration across procurement, inventory, financial, enterprise resource planning, and clinical systems is supporting more informed purchasing decisions and greater visibility into product utilization. Group purchasing, value analysis, and contract management are expected to remain important areas of investment throughout the forecast period.

Resilience, Visibility, and Traceability Shape Technology Investment

Recent supply disruptions have elevated resilience from an operational consideration to a strategic requirement. Healthcare providers, manufacturers, and distributors are investing in real-time inventory visibility, demand forecasting, supplier risk management, diversified sourcing, and safety-stock planning. These investments are intended to reduce the risk of critical shortages and improve responses to geopolitical, logistical, and trade-related disruption.

Regulatory requirements are creating additional demand for traceability and serialization technology. In the United States, Drug Supply Chain Security Act requirements are advancing item-level electronic tracing of prescription drugs, while the Food and Drug Administration's Unique Device Identification framework supports standardized medical device identification. International alignment with GS1 and other traceability standards is similarly increasing the need for interoperable product data and transaction records.

Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are emerging as significant areas of innovation. Vendors are incorporating AI into demand forecasting, inventory planning, spend management, supplier assessment, and disruption monitoring. Cloud-native platforms are also gaining adoption because of their scalability, network connectivity, modular deployment options, and ability to support analytics across multiple facilities and trading partners.

Software, Procurement, and Cloud Platforms Lead Market Segmentation

Software accounted for 58% of the healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. The segment's leadership reflects recurring investment in procurement, inventory, contract, analytics, logistics, and traceability applications. Services remain important for implementation, integration, consulting, data management, and operational support, but software platforms continue to form the foundation of digital supply chain transformation.

Procurement and sourcing led the function category with a 32% share in 2025. The segment benefits from sustained demand for automated purchasing, group purchasing, sourcing optimization, negotiated pricing, contract compliance, value analysis, and spend visibility. Other major functions include inventory and materials management, order and logistics management, and analytics and planning.

Cloud-based deployment represented 56% of the market in 2025, supported by demand for scalable infrastructure and connected trading-partner networks. Healthcare providers were the largest end-user group, accounting for 62% of market revenue as hospitals and health systems expanded investments in cost control, inventory visibility, clinical integration, and operational resilience.

North America Maintains Leadership as Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America held 44% of the global healthcare supply chain management market in 2025. The region benefits from advanced adoption of supply chain software, established exchange and group purchasing networks, significant healthcare supply spending, and strong regulatory emphasis on serialization and device identification. The presence of major technology, distribution, and healthcare procurement companies further supports regional leadership.

Europe represents a substantial market, supported by mature healthcare systems, cost-containment initiatives, and requirements associated with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and Falsified Medicines Directive. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain are among the region's principal national markets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2034. Hospital construction, healthcare infrastructure modernization, rising medical expenditure, and adoption of global traceability standards are expanding opportunities across China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa also present emerging opportunities as healthcare systems modernize and cloud-based supply chain platforms become more accessible.

Competitive Landscape

The healthcare supply chain management market is moderately consolidated. Competition centers on platform functionality, trading-partner connectivity, group purchasing capabilities, AI-powered analytics, cloud deployment, enterprise and clinical integration, real-time inventory visibility, and regulatory compliance.

Leading participants include Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; Vizient, Inc.; Premier, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Tecsys Inc.; symplr Software LLC; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; and Omnicell, Inc. Other market participants include HealthTrust Performance Group, Workday, Inc., Infor Inc., and Provista.

Global Healthcare Exchange maintains a prominent position in healthcare trading-partner connectivity, while Vizient and Premier have established strengths in group purchasing and analytics. McKesson and Cardinal Health compete through distribution and supply management capabilities. Tecsys, symplr, Oracle, SAP, Workday, and Omnicell address supply chain requirements through specialized, enterprise, and point-of-care technology portfolios.

Market Challenges

Growth may be moderated by implementation costs, complex system integration, inconsistent product and contract data, limited interoperability, and varying levels of digital maturity. Effective deployment often requires coordination among clinical, financial, procurement, information technology, manufacturing, and distribution stakeholders. Incomplete adoption of common identifiers and data standards can also restrict end-to-end visibility.

Vendors that demonstrate measurable returns, streamlined integration, strong data governance, regulatory alignment, and flexible cloud deployment are expected to be best positioned for long-term growth. Continued innovation in predictive analytics, clinically integrated supply chains, modular platforms, and real-time traceability will remain central to competitive differentiation.

Market Outlook

The healthcare supply chain management market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034 as healthcare organizations prioritize financial performance, supply continuity, regulatory compliance, and data-driven operations. Software-led modernization, cloud adoption, AI integration, and the transition toward resilient, clinically connected supply networks are expected to support the market's rise from USD 3.20 billion in 2025 to USD 8.60 billion by 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Overview at a Glance

2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights and Market Snapshot

3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Imperative to Control Supply Costs and Improve Efficiency

3.1.2. Focus on Supply Chain Resilience and Visibility

3.1.3. Mandates for Traceability and Serialization

3.1.4. Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Clinically Integrated Supply Chain

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Cost and Complexity of Implementation

3.2.2. Data Fragmentation and Integration Challenges

3.2.3. Standards Adoption and Trading Partner Participation

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Clinical Integration

3.3.2. Emerging Markets and Traceability

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. The United States

5.2. Europe

5.3. Japan

5.4. China

6. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Assessment

7.1. By Component

7.1.1. Software

7.1.2. Services

7.2. By Function

7.2.1. Procurement and Sourcing

7.2.2. Inventory and Materials Management

7.2.3. Order and Logistics Management

7.2.4. Analytics and Planning

7.2.5. Others

7.3. By Delivery Mode

7.3.1. Cloud-Based

7.3.2. On-Premise

7.4. By End-User

7.4.1. Providers

7.4.2. Distributors

7.4.3. Manufacturers

7.4.4. Others

7.5. By Geography

7.5.1. North America

7.5.1.1. United States Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2. Canada Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3. Mexico Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2. Europe

7.5.2.1. Germany Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2. United Kingdom Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3. France Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4. Italy Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5. Spain Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6. Rest of Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3. Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1. China Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2. Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3. India Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4. Australia Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5. South Korea Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4. Rest of the World

7.5.4.1. Middle East Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2. Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3. South America Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Analysis

8.2. Company Share Analysis (Premium Offering)

9. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1. Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Financial Overview

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.2. Vizient, Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Company Snapshot

10.2.3. Financial Overview

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.3. Premier, Inc.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Company Snapshot

10.3.3. Financial Overview

10.3.4. Product Portfolio

10.3.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.4. McKesson Corporation

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Company Snapshot

10.4.3. Financial Overview

10.4.4. Product Portfolio

10.4.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.5. Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Financial Overview

10.5.4. Product Portfolio

10.5.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.6. Tecsys Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Company Snapshot

10.6.3. Financial Overview

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.7. symplr Software LLC

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Company Snapshot

10.7.3. Financial Overview

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.8. Oracle Corporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Company Snapshot

10.8.3. Financial Overview

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.8.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.9. SAP SE

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Company Snapshot

10.9.3. Financial Overview

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.9.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

10.10. Omnicell, Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Company Snapshot

10.10.3. Financial Overview

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Strategic Initiatives / Entropy

For illustrative purposes, only the top 10 companies are listed in the Table of Contents. The report may include analysis and references to additional companies where relevant to the market assessment.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 2: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Component in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 3: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Function in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 4: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Delivery Mode in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 5: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by End-User in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 6: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in North America in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 7: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the United States in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 8: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Canada in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 9: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Mexico in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 10: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 11: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Germany in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 12: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the United Kingdom in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 13: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in France in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 14: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Italy in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 15: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Spain in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 16: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 17: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 18: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in China in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 19: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Japan in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 20: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in India in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 21: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Australia in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 22: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in South Korea in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 23: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 24: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of the World in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 25: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Middle East in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 26: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Africa in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 27: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in South America in USD million (2023-2034)

Table 28: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Landscape

Table 29: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Drivers

Figure 2: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Restraints

Figure 3: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Opportunities

Figure 4: Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

Figure 5: Regulatory Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market (the United States)

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market (Europe)

Figure 7: Regulatory Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market (Japan)

Figure 8: Regulatory Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market (China)

Figure 9: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Figure 10: Competitive Analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Figure 11: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Component in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Function in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by Delivery Mode in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size by End-User in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in North America in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the United States in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Canada in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Mexico in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Germany in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the United Kingdom in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in France in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Italy in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Spain in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of Europe in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in China in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Japan in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in India in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Australia in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in South Korea in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of Asia-Pacific in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Rest of the World in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in the Middle East in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in Africa in USD million (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size in South America in USD million (2023-2034)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC

Vizient, Inc.

Premier, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Tecsys Inc.

symplr Software LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE Omnicell, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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