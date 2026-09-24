Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Trunk-Or-Treat Events Nationwide

A child enjoys a calm, sensory-friendly moment with noise-canceling headphones at a Bierman Autism Centers Trunk-or-Treat event.

Two girls in coordinating unicorn costumes show off their trick-or-treat bucket at a Bierman Autism Centers Trunk-or-Treat event.

A child dressed as a traffic light collects treats in front of a dinosaur-themed decorated trunk at a Bierman Autism Centers Trunk-or-Treat event.

Children enjoy a hands-on craft station during a Bierman Autism Centers Trunk-or-Treat event.

Free, sensory-friendly Halloween adventures for families across thirteen Bierman locations this October

- Christina Gallagher, EVP of Client Intake and GrowthBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween can ask a lot of a kid: costumes that itch, doorbells that startle, a whole night of crowds moving faster than anyone can track. This October, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is taking the volume down.Bierman Autism Centers is hosting Trunk-or-Treat, a free, sensory-friendly event series running across thirteen locations in seven states on three Saturdays this October. Families will find decorated car trunks, hands-on games, face painting, and craft stations, all set up in Bierman parking lots at a pace built for kids who need one. Costumes are welcome. So is showing up in whatever a child feels most comfortable wearing, costume or not. One of these events, in Mason, Ohio, will also mark a Grand Opening celebration for the community's newest Bierman center.These events are designed for children with autism and other developmental needs, while welcoming siblings, caregivers, and the broader community. Families can expect a calm, predictable morning with the flexibility many children need to feel at ease in new experiences.“Trunk-or-Treat is one of my favorite mornings of the year because it's about making sure every child gets to experience the fun of Halloween,” said Christina Gallagher, EVP of Client Intake and Growth at Bierman Autism Centers.“Watching a child walk through the trunks at their own pace, play a game, get their face painted-that's what this is about. We want families in our communities to have a place where they can come, feel comfortable, and enjoy the morning together.”What Families Can Expect- Trunk-or-Treat Trail: Decorated trunks with safe, sensory-friendly treats, at a pace kids can set themselves.- Games and Activities: Simple, hands-on games like ring toss or bean bag toss, designed for all ability levels.- Face Painting and Crafts: Creative, low-pressure stations for kids who want to make something or transform into a favorite character.- Costumes Welcome, Never Required: Come dressed up or come as you are.- Sensory-Friendly Comfort Zone: A quiet corner available all morning for anyone who needs a break.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP at biermanautism/events.“We also know that for some families, a community event like this can be a chance to connect with someone who understands what they're navigating,” Gallagher added.“We'll have a table where families can stop by, ask questions, and find resources if they're navigating a new diagnosis or looking for additional support. We can share more about what we offer at Bierman, including ABA, speech and occupational therapy, all within an early learning environment. If a family just wants to come enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, that's exactly what we want them to do. And if they're looking for support, we're here for that, too.”Event Dates and LocationsAll events run from 10 am to 12 pm.ArizonaScottsdale: Saturday, October 24IndianaWestfield: Saturday, October 17Broad Ripple: Saturday, October 24MassachusettsBedford: Saturday, October 17Danvers: Saturday, October 24New JerseyPrinceton: Saturday, October 10Berkeley Heights: Saturday, October 24Ramsey: Saturday, October 24North CarolinaCary: Saturday, October 17Garner: Saturday, October 24OhioGahanna: Saturday, October 24Mason: Saturday, October 24Rhode IslandCranston: Saturday, October 17Why BAC Sensory Events Are DifferentFor many children, even a“fun” outing can arrive with triggers: unpredictable crowds, long waits, loud and fast-moving environments. Traditional trick-or-treating can quickly become overwhelming. BAC's version is designed to reduce those challenges.- Run by clinical teams. Events are supported by experienced clinicians and staff who understand sensory needs, transitions, and communication differences.- Environment-first design. Calmer pacing, predictable routines, and flexible participation help children feel safe and successful.- Support in real time. Team members are on-site to help families navigate tricky moments, offer strategies, and celebrate progress.- More than an activity. The games, crafts, and trunk-or-treat trail are designed to encourage engagement, communication, and confidence through play.FAQ: Trunk-or-Treat at a GlanceWho can attend?Families of children with autism, developmental differences, or sensory needs are welcome, along with siblings, caregivers, and extended family.Is there a cost?No. Our events are free and open to the community.How do we RSVP?Visit biermanautism/events and select your nearest center.Ready to ConnectFamilies and Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email... to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers and Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers has provided play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, BAC is celebrating 20 years of service as a privately held, clinically owned and operated ABA therapy provider.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured through Clinical VelocityTM, BAC's leading indicator of clinical progress, reviewed every three to five days, so families see change sooner and teams can make timely adjustments before a child plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child's unique needs.BAC has celebrated 400+ successful graduations, and over 72% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18–20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC's approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit .

Anna Leigh Navarro

Bierman Autism Centers

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