Ncap Medical Inc. And Lovell Announce Partnership To Expand Access To Neurocuple® Across Federal Healthcare

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Partnership will expand access to nCAP Medical's reusable, drug-free pain relief technology for Veterans, service members, and federal healthcare providers

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services and nCAP Medical Inc., inventor and manufacturer of NeuroCuple, a reusable, drug-free pain relief technology, today announced a partnership to expand access to NeuroCupleacross federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Service (IHS).Through the partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as nCAP Medical's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, helping make NeuroCupleaccessible to federal healthcare providers through established government contracting channels.NeuroCupleis a drug-free, non-invasive pain relief technology developed by nCAP Medical and built on the company's patented Neuro Capacitive technology. When positioned over or near an area of pain, NeuroCuplepassively interacts through capacitive coupling with naturally occurring bioelectric activity associated with pain. The technology is designed to help reduce pain without delivering electrical stimulation, medication, or other active energy into the body.NeuroCupledevices are reusable and require no batteries, charging, wires, or external power. They can be used directly on the body or over clothing and dressings. Their compact, lightweight design also allows service members to carry NeuroCuplefor immediate access in training, operational, and field environments, providing a practical option for managing acute and chronic pain.As nCAP Medical's SDVOSB vendor, Lovell is excited to help bring NeuroCupleto federal healthcare providers. nCAP Medical products are pending addition to / available through Lovell's federal contract vehicles, including the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Making products available through established federal contract vehicles can streamline the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Providing Veterans and service members with greater access to innovative, non-drug approaches to pain management is incredibly important,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“NeuroCupleoffers a practical solution that is reusable, portable, and does not require batteries or an external power source. We're proud to partner with nCAP Medical to help make this technology more accessible to the healthcare professionals caring for Veterans and service members across the country.”“Our mission has always been to help people live with less pain, and we are especially proud to bring that mission to the men and women who have served our country,” said Rhett Spencer, Founder and CSO of nCAP Medical Inc.“Partnering with Lovell Government Services gives federal healthcare providers a streamlined path to bring NeuroCupleto the Veterans and service members in their care, and we're grateful to Lovell for helping us deliver on that commitment.”About nCAP Medical Inc.nCAP Medical Inc. develops innovative medical and wellness technologies built on its patented Neuro Capacitive technology. The company's flagship NeuroCupletechnology provides a drug-free, non-invasive approach to pain relief through passive capacitive interaction with naturally occurring bioelectric activity associated with pain.NeuroCuplehas been clinically studied in orthopedic surgical patients, including total knee arthroplasty, with research evaluating pain relief, opioid use, and recovery. nCAP Medical's technology has reached users around the world through its own products and licensing partnerships.The company is committed to advancing practical, drug-free approaches to pain management for patients, healthcare providers, Veterans, service members, and healthcare systems worldwide.Learn more at ncapmedical.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor since 2013, with a proven track record of helping suppliers successfully navigate the federal marketplace. As a five-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology companies to expand access to federal healthcare systems while helping agencies streamline procurement and improve patient care for Veterans, military personnel, and other federal beneficiaries.Learn more at .

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nCAP Medical Inc. and Lovell Announce Partnership to Expand Access to NeuroCuple® Across Federal Healthcare News Provided By Lovell Government Services September 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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