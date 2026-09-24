Cmasnap® Expands West Coast Footprint With RMLS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CMAs from your car, the kitchen table, and the curb

Agreement Brings Efficient, Reliable Pricing Tools to Over 13,500 Real Estate Professionals Across Oregon and SW Washington

- Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnapAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CMAsnap, the practical, AI powered MLS-integrated pricing and comparative market analysis (CMA) platform, today announced a collaboration with Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (RMLS), the largest REALTOR-owned MLS in the Pacific Northwest.This agreement makes CMAsnap's streamlined valuation and reporting tools directly available to the 13,500+ real estate brokers, agents, and appraisers across Oregon and Southwest Washington who subscribe to RMLS, establishing a key West Coast footprint for the growing software platform.“As real estate markets shift, busy agents don't need complicated software that eats up their afternoon or tries to replace their local expertise with black-box estimates,” said Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnap.“They need practical tools that strip away the grunt work-gathering comps, organizing tax records, and calculating adjustments-so they can focus on advising their clients with confidence. Collaborating with forward-thinking organizations like RMLS allows us to bring these fast, defensible, agent-first solutions to members across the Pacific Northwest.”Through seamless MLS dashboard integration, RMLS subscribers can access CMAsnap using single-sign-on and, with a paid CMAsnap subscription, leverage verified RMLS listing data within the platform. The platform automatically pulls verified listing data, lays out clear comparables, and helps agents deliver polished, client-ready reports in minutes rather than hours.Why MLS Executives and Agents Choose CMAsnap:●Saves Hours of Busywork: Replaces tab-juggling and manual spreadsheets with an intuitive view that pulls comps and adjustments together in minutes, not hours.●Keeps Agents at the Center: Amplifies the agent's professional expertise, local market insight, and pricing instincts rather than replacing them with black-box estimates.●Delivers Defensible Pricing: Helps members explain price strategies clearly and transparently directly to home buyers and sellers.●Mobile-Ready Convenience: Designed for use anywhere-at the kitchen table, in the car, or at a listing appointment-without being tethered to a desktop.“In today's market, helping agents deliver timely, accurate answers to their clients is essential,” said Kurt von Wasmuth, President/CEO, RMLS.“By providing a direct data feed to CMAsnap, we're making it easier for subscribers to access reliable MLS data and streamline comparative market analyses. This collaboration expands the technology options available to our subscribers while allowing them to select the tools that best fit their business needs.”About CMAsnapCMAsnapprovides MLS-integrated pricing and comparative market analysis (CMA) solutions built to simplify property valuations. Designed to save time, streamline manual tasks, and respect agent expertise, CMAsnap equips real estate professionals with fast, reliable pricing tools that build trust with clients. Learn more at cmasnap.About Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (RMLS)RMLS is the Pacific Northwest's largest REALTOR-owned multiple listing service, serving approximately 13,500 subscribers across 26 counties in Oregon and Southwest Washington. RMLS is committed to providing reliable listing data, innovative technologies, and exceptional customer service.

Tom Cunningham

CMAsnap

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMAsnap® Expands West Coast Footprint with RMLS News Provided By CMAsnap September 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.