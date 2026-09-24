Hindi Divas At India Consulate In Atlanta Highlights Hindi, Culture And AI

Hiten Bhuta participates in the Hindi Divas program at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta on September 19, 2026, alongside a program display highlighting Hindi language and cultural activities.

Hiten Bhuta speaks during the Hindi Divas program at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta on September 19, 2026, with Indian and U.S. flags and Hindi cultural program displays visible on the stage.

Hiten Bhuta meets with a Consulate General of India representative during the Hindi Divas program in Atlanta on September 19, 2026.

Hiten Bhuta with participants and a Consulate General of India representative during the Hindi Divas program in Atlanta on September 19, 2026.

Hiten Bhuta poses beside the Hindi Divas display at the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, highlighting Hindi language and cultural identity during the September 2026 program.

A September 19 program brought Hindi, Indian cultural identity and practical AI applications into one conversation at the India Consulate in Atlanta.

- Hiten BhutaSANDY SPRINGS / ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Consulate General of India in Atlanta hosted a Hindi Divas program on Saturday, September 19, bringing together Hindi, Indian cultural identity and emerging technology in a discussion about how language can remain relevant across generations and digital platforms.Held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Consulate General of India, 5549 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, the program was organized around the theme,“हमारी भाषा, हमारी पहचान - हिंदी है, हम सबकी शान” (“Our language, our identity - Hindi is our pride”).Hiten Bhuta, an entrepreneur, author and community contributor associated with Sakar Jivanvikas Trust, participated as an invited guest. Hiten Bhuta has authored books in English, Hindi and Gujarati, including Hindi works connected with self-discovery, Advaita Vedanta and management.The program highlighted Hindi not only as a language of heritage and cultural expression, but also as a language that can participate in contemporary education, media and technology.A central part of Hiten Bhuta's contribution was a discussion of practical applications of artificial intelligence for Hindi. Topics presented included translating Hindi books into other languages, creating Hindi subtitles and automated dubbing for video, developing Hindi songs, poems, stories and educational material, and creating interactive Hindi-learning experiences for children and English-speaking learners.The discussion also examined the possibility of specialized AI assistants and digital agents capable of operating in Hindi. These applications were presented as examples of how technology can help extend the reach and everyday use of a language without separating language learning from cultural context.Hiten Bhuta said, "Technology creates value when it reduces the distance between human intention and a better outcome.”The program also included a welcome for Dr. Sheth, identified in the event material as the new Consul General of India in Atlanta. The occasion provided an opportunity for community participants to engage around Hindi, Indian culture and the role of language in contemporary public and educational life.For Hindi-speaking families, educators, cultural organizations, media professionals and technology practitioners, the discussion points toward a broader question: how can traditional language learning become more accessible through the tools people already use every day?The AI discussion offered several practical possibilities. Hindi books can potentially be made more accessible through multilingual translation; video content can reach additional audiences through subtitles and dubbing; and language-learning material can be adapted into interactive formats. Such applications still require human review, cultural sensitivity and responsible use, particularly when translating literary, spiritual or educational material.The event therefore connected two forms of continuity: preserving language as a cultural inheritance while exploring how new technology may help Hindi participate in future forms of communication and learning.Hiten Bhuta participation also reflects his broader work across technology, education, strategic foresight and community contribution. Public reference materials describe his professional activities across CGS Infotech Solutions, Cyberweb Hotel, Sakar Jivanvikas Trust and OpenClearFuture, with work spanning digital services, AI education, future-readiness and community programs.The September 19 gathering provides a documented point of connection between cultural programming and practical technology discussion. Its relevance extends beyond the event itself: educators, cultural organizations, community leaders and technology teams can explore how AI may support language access while keeping human interpretation and cultural authenticity at the center.Organizations and media professionals interested in Hindi-language technology, AI education, cultural programming, future-readiness discussions or India-U.S. community collaboration may contact Mitali Rathod, Sakar Trust, for interview coordination, program information and potential collaboration discussions.About Sakar Jivanvikas TrustSakar Jivanvikas Trust is an India-registered public charitable trust focused on healthcare awareness, education, human empowerment, cultural programs and public-policy or social-asset initiatives. Its public materials describe programs involving education, cultural engagement and community contribution.About CyberwebCyberweb Hotel, LLC, a Tampa, Florida-based hospitality technology and digital-solutions company, is associated with Hiten Bhuta U.S. technology and digital-services work. The company's public mission emphasizes practical technology solutions and long-term value.About Hiten BhutaHiten Bhuta is a technology entrepreneur, public speaker and community contributor associated with CGS Infotech Solutions, Cyberweb Hotel, Sakar Jivanvikas Trust and OpenClearFuture. His work spans technology, hospitality, strategic foresight, AI education, community programs and public speaking.Media Contact:Mitali RathodSakar TrustPhone/WhatsApp: +91 8956265193Email:...

Mitali Rathod

Sakar trust

+ +91 8956265193

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Hindi Divas at India Consulate in Atlanta Highlights Hindi, Culture and AI News Provided By Cyberweb Hotels, LLC September 24, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Technology



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