South Bengal Braces For Another Day Of Heavy Rain As Deep Depression Moves Inland

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Following incessant overnight rain across south Bengal, including Kolkata, the Met office on Thursday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the region until Friday as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved inland.

The deep depression, which entered the landmass late on Wednesday night near the southwest of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is gradually moving west-northwestward. The system has brought widespread rain to several districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, since Wednesday night.

According to the Met department, winds along the Andhra Pradesh coast were blowing at 55-65 kmph when the system crossed the coast, with gusts reaching 75 kmph in some areas. The depression was located about 80 km north-northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha on Thursday.

The weather system, which gathered substantial moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to maintain its strength while moving north-westwards over the next 12 hours. It is likely to move further north-westwards during the following 24 hours and gradually weaken.

Under its influence, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in parts of Kolkata, Howrah and South 24 Parganas on Thursday. Thunderstorms were also reported from North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

Malda, Darjeeling and Kalimpong in north Bengal also received rain on Thursday morning.

The Met office said heavy to very heavy rain was likely at isolated places in Dum Dum and Jhargram, while heavy rain was forecast for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, East Burdwan and Birbhum.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is also likely in Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Rain is expected to continue on Friday. Heavy rain is likely in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum, with thunderstorms in some areas.

In north Bengal, Jalpaiguri may receive heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar are also likely to receive heavy rain.

Weather conditions are expected to improve somewhat in south Bengal from Saturday, although scattered light to moderate rain may continue. North Bengal is also likely to see gradual improvement, though heavy rain may persist in Jalpaiguri.