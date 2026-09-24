Syria Wins Bid To Host Arab Cycling Championship, First Major Regional Sports Event In 19 Years

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Syria has won the bid to host the Arab Cycling Championship from October 2 to 13. The championship will be the first major regional sporting event of this scale to be held in Syria in 19 years, bringing together participants from 14 Arab countries: Syria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya and Morocco. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Preparations are underway to welcome the delegations and teams participating in the championship, which will feature three main disciplines: road cycling, para-cycling and mountain biking. The event is expected to attract around 10,000 people, including athletes and teams, coaches, technical staff, officials, media representatives, volunteers, organisers and spectators.

The preparations have included a visit to Syria in July by an official delegation from the Arab Cycling Federation, led by President Dr. Yasser Omar Al-Dawkhi. The delegation met with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Tourism, Damascus Governorate, Rif Dimashq Governorate, the Syrian Cycling Federation and other relevant authorities, and visited the race routes and facilities, including the approved track and Al-Dimas Shooting and Equestrian Club. The visits focused on assessing the technical and logistical readiness for the event, with the federation subsequently expressing confidence in Syria's ability to organise and host the championship.

Syria's Minister of Tourism Mazen Al-Salhani commented:“The significance of hosting this championship goes beyond bringing a major Arab sporting event back to Syria after 19 years. It signals renewed confidence in Syria's ability to receive delegations and organise major events, while reflecting its gradual return to the regional calendar of sporting, tourism and business events.”

He added:“Every delegation that comes to Syria, and every regional or international event we succeed in hosting, opens a new window onto the Syrian destination and gives thousands of people the chance to discover it for themselves. The success of this championship can open the door to more championships, exhibitions, conferences and regional and international events in the period ahead. Hosting major events also contributes to the tourism economy by generating demand for hotels, restaurants, transport and other services, creating economic activity that benefits the private sector and local communities.”

Cycling provides a distinctive platform to showcase Syria's cities, landscapes and tourism destinations to regional audiences. As the competition moves through different locations, the race routes and surrounding scenery become part of the event, giving Syrian destinations and tourism assets exposure through the competition and accompanying media coverage.

The championship marks a step in Syria's broader efforts to attract major sporting, tourism and business events. Its hosting brings together the country's geographic, cultural and tourism assets with its developing event infrastructure, creating opportunities to attract further championships, exhibitions and conferences from across the region.