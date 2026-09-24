FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paul W McMahan, customer experience consultant, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on communication, customer experience, and ensuring expectations are understood and executed at every level of an organization.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's websiteIn his episode, McMahan will explore how communication, understanding, and buy-in across organizational levels can affect the execution of important decisions. He will also discuss how leaders can identify gaps between expectations set at the top and how those expectations are understood by frontline teams.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how consistent communication can support stronger customer experiences and execution.Paul's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Paul W McMahan

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Paul W McMahan to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 24, 2026, 08:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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