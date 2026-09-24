Cembra Plans New Headquarters In Baden
|Contacts
|Media:
| Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications
+41 44 439 85 12, ...
|Investor Relations:
| Cyrill Fischer, Head Investor Relations
+41 44 439 84 23, ...
About Cembra
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.
Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.
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