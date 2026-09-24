Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani Officially Register Marriage In Mumbai: 5 Things To Know About Their Late Registry

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially registered their marriage in Mumbai, nearly 18 months after their wedding celebrations. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony, marking a new legal chapter

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially registered their marriage in Mumbai, around a year and a half after celebrating their wedding. Aadar shared pictures from the registration ceremony on social media on Wednesday, September 23.

The couple was seen signing the necessary legal documents before posing together for photographs. Aadar also gave the occasion a playful touch with his caption, writing,“Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs!”

He went on to refer to the couple as“Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain” and expressed gratitude to Ganpati Bappa for blessing their relationship.

Although their legal registration happened recently, Aadar and Alekha had already celebrated their marriage with a series of elaborate ceremonies in 2025.

The couple first had a white wedding in Goa, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in Mumbai. Their Hindu wedding took place at The Taj Mahal Palace in February 2025 and was attended by family members, friends and several prominent Bollywood personalities.

The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family, reflecting Aadar's close connection to the prominent film family.

Aadar Jain is the cousin of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several members of the Kapoor family attended his wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor were among those present. The celebrations also saw the presence of celebrities including Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and veteran actor Rekha.

The star-studded guest list made the wedding celebrations a major talking point among Bollywood fans.

Aadar and Alekha were acquainted for several years before their relationship became public. Their romance eventually came into the spotlight, and Aadar proposed to Alekha in September 2024.

The couple later marked their engagement with a roka ceremony attended by their families and close friends. Their relationship subsequently progressed to the elaborate wedding celebrations held in 2025.

The recent registration now adds a formal legal milestone to a relationship that has already seen several major celebrations.

Before his relationship with Alekha, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. His past relationship became a topic of discussion during his wedding festivities after certain comments reportedly attracted attention online.

Aadar later clarified that his remarks had been misunderstood, putting the speculation surrounding the matter into perspective.