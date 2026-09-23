UAE Central Bank Slaps Restrictions On Bank Melli Iran Over AML Compliance Breaches

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) announced strict enforcement measures on Wednesday against branches of Bank Melli Iran operating in the UAE, citing regulatory non-compliance, state news agency WAM reported.

The central bank imposed the restrictions pursuant to Article (168-1-c) of Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2025 following supervisory inspections that revealed violations of enforced laws, regulations, and decisions.

Key infractions involved failure to comply with anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and proliferation financing regulations.

Under the authority granted to the CBUAE Governor, all UAE-based branches of Bank Melli Iran are prohibited from conducting financial transactions to and from Iran, including trade finance operations and fund transfers.

//Petra// AF