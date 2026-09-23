Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Central Bank Slaps Restrictions On Bank Melli Iran Over AML Compliance Breaches

UAE Central Bank Slaps Restrictions On Bank Melli Iran Over AML Compliance Breaches


2026-09-23 07:15:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) announced strict enforcement measures on Wednesday against branches of Bank Melli Iran operating in the UAE, citing regulatory non-compliance, state news agency WAM reported.

The central bank imposed the restrictions pursuant to Article (168-1-c) of Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2025 following supervisory inspections that revealed violations of enforced laws, regulations, and decisions.

Key infractions involved failure to comply with anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and proliferation financing regulations.

Under the authority granted to the CBUAE Governor, all UAE-based branches of Bank Melli Iran are prohibited from conducting financial transactions to and from Iran, including trade finance operations and fund transfers.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN23092026000117011021ID1111706897



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search