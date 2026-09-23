UAE Central Bank Slaps Restrictions On Bank Melli Iran Over AML Compliance Breaches
Abu Dhabi, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) announced strict enforcement measures on Wednesday against branches of Bank Melli Iran operating in the UAE, citing regulatory non-compliance, state news agency WAM reported.
The central bank imposed the restrictions pursuant to Article (168-1-c) of Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2025 following supervisory inspections that revealed violations of enforced laws, regulations, and decisions.
Key infractions involved failure to comply with anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and proliferation financing regulations.
Under the authority granted to the CBUAE Governor, all UAE-based branches of Bank Melli Iran are prohibited from conducting financial transactions to and from Iran, including trade finance operations and fund transfers.
//Petra// AF
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