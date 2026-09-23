Astra Security Named Best Autonomous Pentesting Tool For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-powered continuous offensive security company took the top spot in a new ranking of the best autonomous pentesting tools for 2026, with its Astra Pentest platform recognized as the best pick for teams that ship often and want continuous, business-logic-deep application and API testing.

Delaware, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Security, a leading autonomous pentesting company, announced today that it has been named the best autonomous pentesting tool for 2026 by HackerNoon in its article "Best Autonomous Pentesting Tools for 2026."







The Astra Pentest platform from Astra Security, named the best autonomous pentesting tool for 2026.

The recognition places the company's Astra Pentest platform at the top of the seven-platform ranking, ahead of six other contenders. The article named it the best pick for teams that ship often and want continuous, business-logic-deep application and API testing.

HackerNoon pointed to the platform's dual-agent approach, in which a Structured Pentest agent works an application's attack surface across roles and edge cases while a Bounty Hunter agent chases promising paths the way a bug-bounty expert would. The outlet wrote that the agents "watch real flows like checkout and onboarding to reach business-logic flaws a surface scanner skips," and noted that "an isolated AI validator agent proves each finding by exploiting it before you ever see your dashboard."

Astra Security is an AI-powered continuous offensive security company whose platform combines autonomous pentesting with human-led penetration testing as a service, DAST, API security, and cloud security scanning in one lifecycle. Its autonomous agents, which today cover web applications and APIs, draw on insight from more than 5,000 real-world pentests and reach a first finding up to 80x faster than traditional point-in-time engagements. Rather than replacing expert pentesters, the agents augment them: complex, high-context testing still benefits from human judgment, while continuous automated coverage keeps pace as applications change.

"Autonomous pentesting only matters if the findings hold up, which is why every result from Astra Pentest is proven by exploitation before anyone sees it," said Shikhil Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Astra Security. "This recognition validates that approach: AI agents that test at engineering speed and augment expert human pentesters rather than replace them. The teams shipping fastest deserve security testing that keeps up."

The placement comes as autonomous pentesting, in which AI agents plan and execute penetration tests with minimal human direction, moves from experiment to mainstream practice for security teams. It also adds to Astra Security's category credentials: the company co-authored the OWASP Autonomous Penetration Testing Standard (APTS) and publishes the annual State of Continuous Pentestin report, which found a critical vulnerability every 48 seconds across 2025 engagements. Astra Security is CREST-accredited, CERT-In empanelled, a PCI DSS Approved Scanning Vendor, and ISO 27001-certified.

Teams evaluating the category can learn more on Astra Security's autonomous pentestin page. HackerNoon's ranking sets a clear bar for the category: findings that arrive with working proof, delivered at the pace software ships.

About Astra Security

Astra Security is a cybersecurity SaaS company that makes otherwise chaotic penetration tests a breeze with its one-of-a-kind Pentest Platform. Astra's continuous vulnerability scanner emulates hacker behavior to scan applications for 15,000+ security tests. CTOs & CISOs love Astra because it helps them fix vulnerabilities in record time and move from DevOps to DevSecOps with Astra's CI/CD integrations. Every day, Astra uncovers 5000+ vulnerabilities for its customers. Astra is loved by 1000+ companies across the globe. Last year, Astra uncovered 6,800,000+ vulnerabilities for its customers, saving customers $2.37B+ in potential losses due to security vulnerabilities. We've been awarded by the President of France, Mr. François Hollande, at the La French Tech program, with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, at the Global Conference on Cyber Security.

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