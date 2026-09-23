Asian Games 2026: Deepika Sehrawat On Her Record Goal-Scoring Run

Indian women's hockey player Deepika Sehrawat credited her consistent drag-flicking and focused preparation for her impressive goal-scoring run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying the team's attention remains on maintaining their style of play ahead of the tougher matches.

Record-Breaking Goal Spree

Deepika Sehrawat has already scored 20 goals in three matches for the Indian women's hockey team at the Asian Games 2026. She netted a record nine goals against Thailand on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian woman hockey player to score nine goals in a single Asian Games match.

India's women's hockey team continued its goal-scoring spree at the Asian Games, thrashing Thailand 20-1 in their Pool B match at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium. While Deepika led the charge with nine goals, Navneet Kaur scored four and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal added three. Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi and Salima Tete also found the net as India registered their third consecutive emphatic victory in the competition. Thailand's only goal came through Samanso Supansa in the 57th minute.

Deepika on Her Success

In a video uploaded by Hockey India on X, Deepika said her drag-flicking has been going smoothly and attributed her success to the guidance provided by the coaching staff before every game.“It's just that my drag-flicking is going very smoothly right now. I feel relaxed about it, and my focus is sharp. Before every match, Coach decides where to aim and shows us how to beat the first rushers, so I think that makes things a lot easier. We have tough matches lined up ahead, so let's see-all the preparation is aimed towards those games," she said.

Focus on Upcoming Matches

The Indian team will next face hosts Japan on Friday before taking on Singapore on Sunday in their remaining Pool B matches. Deepika said Japan are a strong side but stressed that India's focus will remain on their own game. She said the team needs to continue converting chances, maintain discipline, push up in defence, attack and defend as a unit, and stick to their brand of hockey to secure victory.

“Japan is undoubtedly a strong side, but more than focusing too much on them, we need to focus on ourselves. Just as we've been converting chances, we need to keep scoring goals like that, stay disciplined and push up in defense, attack as an entire unit, and defend as a complete team. They are a good team, without a doubt, but if we stick to our brand of hockey and play our own game, we will definitely win that match," she added.

India had earlier opened their campaign with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, with Deepika scoring eight goals and Ishika completing a hat-trick. They followed it up with a 17-goal performance against Indonesia before adding 20 against Thailand. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)