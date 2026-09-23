Qatar Participates In Delivering Social Rights, Renewing Democracy: From Doha And Chisinau To A New Democratic Pact For Europe Side Event

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the high-level side event titled "Delivering Social Rights, Renewing Democracy: From Doha and Chisinau to a New Democratic Pact for Europe," held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the event by HE Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

In her remarks during the event, Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development demonstrated its firm commitment to supporting multilateral action. She noted that the summit contributed to renewing the international commitment to placing people at the heart of the development process and promoting social justice, solidarity, and international cooperation.

Her Excellency also affirmed that the Doha Political Declaration constitutes an important framework for guiding international efforts to translate commitments into concrete action toward achieving development and social justice. This, she noted, contributes to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Qatar Social Rights Democracy Doha and Chisinau to a New Democratic Pact for Europe