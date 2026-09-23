MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Morocco and Libya have officially launched their bids for non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. Morocco's bid was announced by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Tuesday (22) in New York, during the 81UN General Assembly.

The minister said the bid reflects Morocco's firm determination to contribute effectively and responsibly to maintaining international peace and security. He said the candidacy is based on a realistic and supportive vision of international cooperation, as well as strict respect for international law and the principles of national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states.

Libya launched its bid at a high-level reception at the UN headquarters last week. The announcement was made by Acting Foreign Minister and Minister of International Cooperation Taher Al-Baour, according to a post on the social media accounts of Libya's Mission to the UN. He said the move reflects the return of effective Libyan diplomacy to the international decision-making arena and the country's transition to a position of responsible partnership in maintaining international peace and security.

The Security Council has 15 members, five of whom are permanent-China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States-and 10 are non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms. The temporary seats are currently held by Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Liberia, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia. The election for the 2028–2029 term will take place next year.

Read also:

Brazil's Lula says Hormuz is vital to trade

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Libya's Mission to the UN

The post Morocco and Libya seek UN Security Council seat appeared first on ANBA News Agency.