ITC Ratnadipa Welcomes Chef Prakhar Srivastava To Lead The Next Chapter Of Avartana In Colombo

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) ITC Ratnadipa Colombo has welcomed Chef Prakhar Srivastava as Sous Chef at Avartana, marking a new chapter for the restaurant as it continues its progressive interpretation of South Indian cuisine.

Chef Prakhar's association with Avartana began in 2024 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, where he joined as Junior Sous Chef. In Colombo, he will oversee the restaurant's day-to-day culinary operations while maintaining Avartana's approach to modern South Indian dining.

A graduate in Culinary Arts from the Indian Institute of Hotel Management & Culinary Art, Hyderabad, Chef Prakhar began his career with leading hotels in India before joining Avartana. His culinary interests focus on seasonal ingredients and local sourcing, with an emphasis on rediscovering familiar flavours while preserving the integrity of the cuisine.

Avartana's fine-dining experience is built around multi-course menus that combine inventive interpretations of South Indian cuisine with presentation, storytelling and personalised touches. At ITC Ratnadipa, this philosophy takes on a local dimension through offerings such as JIAA, which brings contemporary South Indian flavours together with Sri Lankan influences.

For Chef Prakhar, the move to Colombo provides an opportunity to build on his experience with Avartana while exploring Sri Lankan ingredients and culinary traditions through a contemporary approach.

“Avartana has been an important part of my journey as a chef, and coming to Colombo feels like an exciting continuation of that journey,” said Chef Prakhar Srivastava. He added that Sri Lanka's culinary heritage offers an opportunity to explore its ingredients and flavours while bringing his Avartana experience into a new setting.

ITC Hotels Limited operates more than 150 hotels across over 95 destinations, with more than 14,200 keys, and is guided by a focus on sustainability and responsible luxury.