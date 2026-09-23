Baku Hosts Official Reception Marking Saudi Arabia's National Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan hosted an official reception in Baku to mark the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The reception was attended by representatives of state and government agencies, members of the Azerbaijani parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, and media representatives.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, delivered speeches.

Samir Sharifov stated that the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan before the end of this year. He expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to the further expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing in various spheres. He noted that efforts are underway to increase trade and mutual investment through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Saudi-Azerbaijani Business Council, as well as to strengthen political coordination within the framework of the Political Consultations Committee.

Following the speeches, the event continued with a cultural program.