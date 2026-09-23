New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $11.08M Raised In Record Time While The Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $6,000

Pepeto has announced that its presale has passed $11.08M, filling quicker than any new crypto this cycle, and the announcement lands with launch drawing near and the earliest buyers returning to add more. Only belief produces a figure like that, and each passing day strengthens the case that this new crypto becomes the breakout name of the year.

Ethereum is the chain Pepeto runs on, its tools aimed at the expensive problems ETH users still face daily, and the Ethereum price prediction makes that foundation more valuable by the week. The Ethereum price has climbed from $1,900 in early August to $2,746 per Fortune, a level Yahoo Finance notes was last seen in January, and Ethereum funds just recorded their two largest weekly inflows of 2026.

Should the Ethereum price push toward the $6,000 mark the leading forecast calls for, everything solid on the network rises alongside, and Pepeto stands nearer the front than any new crypto around.

New Crypto Pepeto Announcement and Ethereum Price Prediction Turning Bullish

Behind the $11.08M sit wallets that understand the table: real exchange tools, a founder with Binance-grade experience, and a coming listing capable of multiplying today's price several times. Every headline that lifts the Ethereum price prediction lifts Pepeto's case one step higher.

Our reading of the data is direct. The Ethereum price prediction from Fundstrat's Tom Lee is $6,000 by December 2026 once Bitcoin clears $150,000, a level he calls conservative, per Yahoo Finance. At $2,746, the Ethereum price is up 45% since August, just broke the $2,650 resistance that capped it for weeks, and set a higher cycle high that Bitcoin has yet to match, which tells us the momentum belongs to Ethereum. Institutions drive it, BitMine has bought ETH for 65 straight weeks and holds 5.9 million coins per 24/7 Wall St. From $2,746, the $6,000 target is about 2.2x, on the exact network Pepeto is built into.

A rising Ethereum price prediction is good for anyone holding, and it makes the closing presale window matter more. Money gets made when big coins reach big targets, but the truly large returns rarely start there. They belong to buyers who entered a new crypto while it was still in presale, before any listing, at the lowest price it will ever carry. Ethereum itself showed this in 2014, and in 2026 no presale is gathering more attention or more capital than Pepeto.

Pepeto: The New Crypto of 2026 That Ethereum's Largest Wallets Are Buying

Pepeto attacks the exact costs that bleed Ethereum wallets, and the man leading the build is a Binance veteran whose platforms processed billions daily. He explains that PepetoSwap was created to remove the fees eating into every portfolio, charging nothing per swap where Uniswap and PancakeSwap each collect 0.3%, that the bridge relies on lock-and-mint so assets cross between chains free of charge, and that once it goes live, there will be no reason left to use anything else.

This explains why some of the largest positions inside Pepeto belong to major ETH wallets. Those buyers lived this setup before. In the 2014 presale, one early Ethereum buyer committed only $6,200, and Lookonchain's on-chain records show that stake growing beyond $80 million.

They also know the Ethereum price itself can no longer produce returns on that scale, even with a strong Ethereum price prediction, which is why serious capital moves to the next new crypto carrying real tools. Standing Pepeto beside early Ethereum is a bold comparison, yet the base is identical, the project stacks a live exchange plus a bridge across chains on top, and it adds a force Ethereum lacked back then, meme coin virality in the style of early Shiba Inu, enough on its own to send the price up after launch, at least 50x if past meme coins are the guide. When this many pieces line up, passing on Pepeto at presale price may prove the costliest decision of 2026.

Conclusion

With the Ethereum price prediction set at $6,000, every project living on Ethereum rises with the Ethereum price, and among new crypto names today, none builds a better case than Pepeto.

Record ETF inflows erased the last doubt about big money returning, and crypto has shown repeatedly that the largest gains arrive just before a bull run rather than inside it. No two plays have created more millionaires than presales and meme coins, and Pepeto combines both inside one entry, a combination the market almost never offers.

This is a narrow window where one decision today can push a portfolio further through this bull run than a large cap ever could. The meme side alone puts the kind of returns Shiba Inu handed its pre-listing buyers within reach. The only drawback is timing: Pepeto's launch is close, and the chance to enter this new crypto at this price is disappearing quickly.

Enter The Pepeto Presale Early Through The Official Site





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