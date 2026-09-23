Stanton Optical Breaks New Ground In New Bern, NC

Stanton Optical New Bern Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

We invite you to our new Stanton in New Bern, NC. Experience unbeatable value with offers that feel as good on your budget as they look on you.

Expanded clinical services include Dry Eye Screenings and Dry Eye Therapy

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 2067 S Glenburnie Rd, New Bern, NC 28562

- Daniel StantonNEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- (September 23, 2026) – Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 2067 S Glenburnie Rd. This is Stanton Optical's 23rd location in North Carolina, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide.Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule-walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 unique frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone-with value-driven offers like our 2-Pair Bundles starting at $79, including two frames with warranty, single-vision plastic lenses, and a FREE eye exam*-all same-day.“We are defining what modern eye care looks like-fast, simple, and convenient. In-store labs and innovative technology offer walk-in comprehensive eye exams and single-vision glasses made the same day at affordable prices. It's eye care designed to respect your time and meet all your needs in just one visit," said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Hi-tech optical equipment allows for an overall eye health assessment and early detection of common eye diseases. Advanced services include optical coherence tomography and free dry eye screenings and treatment options. Comprehensive eye care accessible to every patient in one convenient visit.Stanton Optical Unveils a New Store DesignThe eyewear shopping experience is evolving. Stanton's reimagined modern store features a bright, inviting atmosphere that seamlessly guides customers from the eye exam process to frame selection and order pick up. The new concept prioritizes accessibility and comfort with:Expanded clinical services and eye health solutions offer comprehensive eye care.Spacious frame displays where customers can have fun discovering new styles.Comfortable seating zones that make the shopping journey relaxed and enjoyable.Kid-friendly interactive area designed to keep children engaged and entertained.Our new store design reflects our commitment to making eye care easy for every customer.Store Location & HoursAddress: 2067 S Glenburnie Rd, New Bern, NC 28562Landmarks: Less than 4 miles from the Tryon Palace; walkable from other major retailers.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(252) 207-0039 |About Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states, the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.

Suzanne Garcia

Now Optics

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Stanton Optical breaks new ground in New Bern, NC News Provided By Now Optics September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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