Asian Games: President Murmu Congratulates Mirabai Chanu On Historic Silver

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday after the Indian weightlifter ended the country's 28-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the sport by winning silver in the women's 49kg event at the 2026 Games.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. This achievement brings India a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games after 28 years. With medals at several prestigious international tournaments including the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, your journey stands as an inspiration to younger generation of athletes,” The President said in a post.

Chanu produced a total lift of 198kg, combining 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, to secure the silver at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center. North Korea's Ri Song-gum claimed the gold with a total of 210kg, while Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took the bronze with 191kg.

The medal was particularly significant for Chanu, who had been chasing an Asian Games podium finish for several years. She had finished fourth at the 2023 Hangzhou Games after a thigh injury affected her clean and jerk attempts, while injuries had also kept her out of the 2018 edition.

The Nagoya silver completed Chanu's medal collection across the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. She already has an Olympic silver, a World Championship title and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals to her name.

Chanu also became India's first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games.

The 32-year-old's latest achievement thus brought an end to a 28-year wait for India in Asian Games weightlifting while adding another major milestone to one of the country's most decorated weightlifting careers.