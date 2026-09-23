Azerbaijan Completes Monitoring Of 22 State-Owned Enterprises In Q2

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Monitoring of 22 state-owned enterprises in Azerbaijan for the second quarter has been completed.

This was reported in a statement released by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it is noted that as part of measures aimed at improving transparency and financial discipline at state-owned enterprises, as well as more effective management of fiscal risks, the Agency for Monitoring State-Owned Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has completed monitoring of 22 state-owned enterprises for the second quarter of 2026.

“Based on the results of the monitoring conducted in accordance with the Monitoring Rules approved by Decree No. 570 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2025, a corresponding report was prepared and submitted.

During the monitoring, the financial results and performance indicators of the state-owned enterprises were analyzed, fiscal risks that may arise as a result of their activities were identified, and the enterprises were classified in accordance with the relevant fiscal risk ratings.

The implementation of the new monitoring mechanism makes it possible to create a systematic database on the financial condition and performance indicators of state-owned enterprises, identify fiscal risks at an early stage, and make management decisions based on more comprehensive financial information,” the ministry reports.

In addition, it is emphasized that the scope of monitoring is being expanded in phases. For example, while 10 state-owned enterprises were covered by the monitoring in the first quarter of 2026, this figure reached 22 in the second quarter:“In subsequent quarters, we plan to further increase the number of state-owned enterprises covered by the monitoring.”

According to the ministry, the phased expansion of the monitoring mechanism contributes to a more systematic assessment of the financial activities of state-owned enterprises, the timely identification of fiscal risks, and improved efficiency in the management of state assets.