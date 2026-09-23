Reactive Technologies / Key word(s): Financing/Private Equity

EIB acts to strengthen Europe's power grids with €19 million in financing for Reactive Technologies

23.09.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUXEMBOURG and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026

Reactive Technologies' advanced monitoring technology helps grid operators improve power grid stability and lower operating costs.

Technology helps to integrate more wind and solar energy and connect large power users such as data centres, while reducing the risk of power outages and helping keep electricity costs down for consumers. Backed by InvestEU, financing covers a material part of Reactive Technologies' investment programme and contributes to EIB Group's TechEU initiative. /PRNewswire/ -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing Reactive Technologies, a power-grid technology company co-founded in the UK and Finland, with €19 million to promote its technology platform aimed at reducing the risk of electricity outages, lowering grid operating costs and increasing the supply of clean energy in Europe.



Reactive Technologies' platform, known as GridVerix, provides real-time measurements of key indicators of grid stability, including inertia – stored kinetic energy in generators that helps the system withstand sudden disturbances – as well as the strength and stability of voltage across different parts of the grid. As more wind and solar power is connected to Europe's grids, GridVerix can help operators identify vulnerabilities and keep the system stable while integrating more renewable energy and connecting large electricity users such as data centres. It can also help reduce renewable energy curtailment – the deliberate reduction of electricity generation – and the associated costs for consumers. "Europe needs electricity grids that can keep pace with the rapid growth of renewable energy," said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. "Reactive Technologies gives grid operators a much clearer picture of what is happening across their networks in real time. Our financing will help bring this European technology to more markets, reduce the risk of power outages and support the secure integration of more clean power." Of the €19 million EIB loan, up to €7 million will support R&D activities at Reactive Technologies' centre in the central Finnish city of Oulu, while €12 million will support deployment of the technology in the European Union. The EIB support takes the form of venture debt, a type of long-term financing designed for innovative, high-growth companies that can provide additional capital without the same ownership dilution as raising equity. "EIB support comes at a critical moment," said Reactive Technologies Chief Executive Officer Marc Borrett. "The rapid growth of renewable energy and large power consumers such as data centres are making Europe's grids more complex to manage. By providing real-time measurements of grid stability, GridVerix can help operators keep the system secure, operate more efficiently and reduce costs for consumers." The operation is backed by the InvestEU programme and contributes to TechEU, the EIB Group initiative to accelerate investments in strategic technologies and strengthen Europe's technological competitiveness. Background information EIBGroup The European Investment Bank (EIB ) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe's markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The European Investment Fund (EIF ) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees, securitisation and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs. With the support of all 27 EU governments, the EIF has joined forces with institutional investors in a pan-European alliance to mobilise up to €80 billion for investment into innovative companies scaling up to become global leaders. The joint effort will expand the size and scope of the highly successful European Tech Champions Initiative, which has helped create 15 European mega-funds and scale 47 companies, including 12 unicorns, since being established three years ago. Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here. InvestEU The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps crowd in private investment for the European Union's strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment. Reactive Technologies Reactive Technologies is a global Deep Tech Energy Transition company addressing the challenges of energy transition, electrification and accelerating load growth. With our proven GridVerix® platform, Reactive Technologies provides real-time, data-driven insights into grid stability and reliability, underpinned by grounded measurement and delivered through a data-as-a-service model. This enables grid operators, utilities and asset owners worldwide to plan and operate with greater visibility, efficiency and resilience as the grid continues to evolve. Our strong foundation in technological innovation and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the energy industry, has enabled us to evolve into a global technology company headquartered in London, UK. Our dedicated sales and project delivery teams work closely with customers worldwide, supported by commercial offices on the East and West Coasts of the USA, as well as in the UAE and Australia, and an advanced R&D centre in Finland. Website: - Press Office: Press contact form



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