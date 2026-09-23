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GWC Group Expands UAE Presence, Strengthening Qatar’s Connectivity with Wider GCC Markets
(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C. (GWC Group), one of the region’s leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, has expanded its UAE operations with two new subsidiaries, a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone and a growing Quick-Commerce network. These developments strengthen an integrated regional presence connecting customers in Qatar with capabilities and markets across the GCC.
During the first half of 2026 (H1), the Group expanded its UAE capabilities while operating alternative sea-land and air-land routes linking Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain during periods of regional disruption.
Expanded UAE Presence Strengthens the Regional Network Serving Qatar
GWC Group’s UAE operations, based at National Industries Park, connect businesses in the Emirates with Qatar and the Group’s wider GCC logistics network.
Building on this footprint and in response to sustained customer demand, GWC Group established two new subsidiaries in the UAE serving the commercial trading and energy sectors.
The Group also formalised a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone, connecting company formation and market entry through Meydan with GWC Group’s logistics and distribution network across Qatar and other GCC markets.
Multimodal Corridors Strengthen Qatar’s Regional Connectivity
During H1 2026, GWC Group operated three multimodal trade corridors across the GCC, including a TIR-enabled air-land route through Hamad International Airport, providing additional options for moving essential goods and customer shipments between Qatar and key regional markets.
H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said:
“The capabilities we have built in Qatar remain the foundation of our regional growth. Our expansion in the UAE forms part of our long-term commitment to building a more connected logistics network across the region. We will continue investing in infrastructure, advanced logistics solutions and strategic partnerships that support business continuity, expand access to markets and strengthen trade across the GCC.”
Expanding Operations in Oman and Saudi Arabia
Alongside its UAE growth, GWC Group continued expanding its operations in the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In the Sultanate, GWC Group has expanded its freight, contract logistics, cold-chain and cross-border operations, including the completion of one of the Sultanate’s first frozen bulk vessel operations.
In the Kingdom, the Group inaugurated GWC Al Nakheel, a Grade-A ambient cross-docking facility in Jeddah, expanding its cold-chain and regional distribution capabilities.
Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said:
“What differentiates our proposition is the ability to connect customers in Qatar with capabilities across the GCC rather than serve each market in isolation. By strengthening the wider regional network serving Qatar and key GCC markets, our expanded UAE presence gives them faster, more seamless access to markets and more options for moving and distributing goods across the region.”
Backed by a regional logistics platform spanning 20 strategic locations across the GCC, a global network extending to more than 120 countries through over 550 freight partners, more than four million square meters of logistics infrastructure, and the movement of more than two million tons of freight annually, GWC Group continues to extend the capabilities established in Qatar across an integrated regional platform connecting the country with the UAE and wider GCC markets.
During the first half of 2026 (H1), the Group expanded its UAE capabilities while operating alternative sea-land and air-land routes linking Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain during periods of regional disruption.
Expanded UAE Presence Strengthens the Regional Network Serving Qatar
GWC Group’s UAE operations, based at National Industries Park, connect businesses in the Emirates with Qatar and the Group’s wider GCC logistics network.
Building on this footprint and in response to sustained customer demand, GWC Group established two new subsidiaries in the UAE serving the commercial trading and energy sectors.
The Group also formalised a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone, connecting company formation and market entry through Meydan with GWC Group’s logistics and distribution network across Qatar and other GCC markets.
Multimodal Corridors Strengthen Qatar’s Regional Connectivity
During H1 2026, GWC Group operated three multimodal trade corridors across the GCC, including a TIR-enabled air-land route through Hamad International Airport, providing additional options for moving essential goods and customer shipments between Qatar and key regional markets.
H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said:
“The capabilities we have built in Qatar remain the foundation of our regional growth. Our expansion in the UAE forms part of our long-term commitment to building a more connected logistics network across the region. We will continue investing in infrastructure, advanced logistics solutions and strategic partnerships that support business continuity, expand access to markets and strengthen trade across the GCC.”
Expanding Operations in Oman and Saudi Arabia
Alongside its UAE growth, GWC Group continued expanding its operations in the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In the Sultanate, GWC Group has expanded its freight, contract logistics, cold-chain and cross-border operations, including the completion of one of the Sultanate’s first frozen bulk vessel operations.
In the Kingdom, the Group inaugurated GWC Al Nakheel, a Grade-A ambient cross-docking facility in Jeddah, expanding its cold-chain and regional distribution capabilities.
Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said:
“What differentiates our proposition is the ability to connect customers in Qatar with capabilities across the GCC rather than serve each market in isolation. By strengthening the wider regional network serving Qatar and key GCC markets, our expanded UAE presence gives them faster, more seamless access to markets and more options for moving and distributing goods across the region.”
Backed by a regional logistics platform spanning 20 strategic locations across the GCC, a global network extending to more than 120 countries through over 550 freight partners, more than four million square meters of logistics infrastructure, and the movement of more than two million tons of freight annually, GWC Group continues to extend the capabilities established in Qatar across an integrated regional platform connecting the country with the UAE and wider GCC markets.
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