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Pyrum Innovations AG Reports Results For The First Six Months Of 2026
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Pyrum Innovations AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Pyrum Innovations AG reports results for the first six months of 2026
23.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release of Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG reports results for the first six months of 2026
EUR 5.3 million (previously: EUR 6.5 to EUR 9.5 million). Due to lower revenue and taking into account expected product and project development in the second half of 2026, the forecast for total output has also been adjusted to EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 18.0 million). Based on this, the company also expects consolidated EBIT for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million (previously: EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million). Additional production hours as a temporary solution As a precaution, Pyrum had already submitted a request to local authorities several months ago to extend production hours from 16 hours per day to 24 hours per day. This request was approved on a temporary basis for two months. By the end of September, the third production shift is expected to be up and running in order to compensate for some of the production shortfall and to maximize monthly production volume as much as possible in the fourth quarter of 2026. However, this will not fully make up for the production time already lost this year. In addition, three-shift operations, including night shifts, entail higher operating costs. Pascal Klein:“The additional production time helps us, in the short term, to make up for some of the shortfall and continue supplying our customers. For us, however, the key is a sustainable technical solution. That is exactly what we are currently working on together with our supplier.” Progress on the Project in Sweden Meanwhile, there is positive news regarding Pyrum's project in Sweden. Pyrum's Swedish project partner, GreenTech Recycling Tires AB, recently received a grant commitment in the amount of EUR 24 million. Pascal Klein:“This grant commitment makes a significant contribution to the project's financing, and we are delighted for our project partner, GreenTech. As a result, we expect this project to gain momentum by the first quarter of 2027 at the latest.” Pyrum and GreenTech plan to build a joint thermolysis plant with a recycling capacity of 22,700 tons of end-of-life tires per year. To this end, the environmental, construction, and operating permit applications are already under review by the relevant authorities. In addition, a site has been identified for the construction of the future recycling plant, which has proven particularly suitable due to its size, existing infrastructure, and good transportation links. The adjacent site also houses a thermal power plant that will utilize the gas generated during the process in the future.
Pyrum Innovations AG is hosting a webcast today, Wednesday, 23 September 2026, at 11:00 a.m. for investors, analysts, individual shareholders, and members of the press to discuss current business developments. Those interested can register to participate at . Pyrum Innovations AG's consolidated interim report for the first half of 2026 is available on the company's website at . About Pyrum Innovations AG Pyrum Innovations AG has been revolutionizing the used tyre recycling market since 2008. The company has developed an innovative, proprietary thermolysis technology that enables the nearly emission-free recycling of end-of-life tyres and certain plastics. The process yields high-quality products such as pyrolysis oil (TTO) and recovered carbon black (TTB), which are used by renowned industry partners-including those in the chemical and tyre industries-to manufacture new products. In this way, Pyrum closes the material cycle and pursues a sustainable business model in line with climate goals. Renowned certifications, such as REACH registration for the pyrolysis oil and ISCC PLUS certification for both products, confirm the high quality and sustainability of the products and processes. Further information at . Contact iron AG
Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider
Phone: +49 221 9140 9737
Email:... Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email:... 23.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120067WWD5WF229E72
|EQS News ID:
|2403532
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2403532 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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