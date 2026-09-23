Kentucky Vs Texas A&M Tops The Biggest College Football Upsets Of Week 3

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kentucky's 31–21 win as a 16.5-point underdog ranks No. 1 among eight outright underdog victories identified in CFB Vibes' Week 3 analysis. September 21, 2026 - Kentucky vs Texas A&M topped the list of the biggest college football upsets of Week 3, according to a new analysis of pregame betting lines and final scores from CFB Vibes. Kentucky entered its road matchup against Texas A&M as a 16.5-point underdog in the final DraftKings line tracked before kickoff. The Wildcats went on to defeat the Aggies 31–21, making Kentucky vs Texas A&M the largest outright Week 3 upset by pregame point spread in the CFB Vibes analysis. Kentucky vs Texas A&M tops CFB Vibes' ranking of the biggest college football upsets of Week 3 after Kentucky won 31–21 as a 16.5-point underdog. CFB Vibes identified eight teams that won outright after entering their Week 3 games as betting underdogs. Biggest College Football Upsets of Week 3

Rank Upset Pregame Line Final Score 1 Kentucky vs Texas A&M Kentucky +16.5 Kentucky 31, Texas A&M 21 2 West Virginia vs Virginia West Virginia +10.5 West Virginia 38, Virginia 27 3 SE Louisiana vs UL Monroe SE Louisiana +9.5 SE Louisiana 38, UL Monroe 35 4 Middle Tennessee vs Nevada Middle Tennessee +3.5 Middle Tennessee 27, Nevada 20 5 Mississippi State vs South Carolina Mississippi State +3 Mississippi State 41, South Carolina 34 6 Ole Miss vs LSU Ole Miss +3 Ole Miss 32, LSU 24 7 East Carolina vs Old Dominion East Carolina +2.5 East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 17 8 Central Michigan vs Wyoming Central Michigan +1.5 Central Michigan 24, Wyoming 10

Kentucky's upset was considerably larger than any other outright underdog victory included in the analysis. West Virginia's win over Virginia ranked second at +10.5, followed by SE Louisiana's victory over UL Monroe at +9.5.

Kentucky also did more than simply overcome the betting market's expectations. The Wildcats entered as 16.5-point underdogs and ultimately won by 10 points, producing a 26.5-point difference between the pregame spread and final margin.

Kentucky vs Texas A&M Leads Week 3's Upset Rankings

The Kentucky vs Texas A&M result gives the Wildcats the top spot in CFB Vibes' weekly ranking of the biggest college football upsets.

The ranking is designed to identify the most significant outright underdog victories of each college football week using a consistent, data-based methodology.

How CFB Vibes Ranks College Football Upsets

CFB Vibes defines an upset as a game in which a team listed as the pregame betting underdog wins outright.

The rankings use the final verified DraftKings point spread recorded before kickoff.

A team that covers the point spread but loses does not qualify as an upset. Pick'em games and games without a verified pregame betting line are excluded.

The larger the pregame underdog spread, the higher the outright victory ranks.

Full Week 3 College Football Upset Data

The complete analysis includes the Week 3 rankings, final scores, pregame spreads, methodology and downloadable CFB Vibes infographic.

View the full Biggest College Football Upsets of Week 3 analysis at CFBVibes.

About CFB Vibes

CFB Vibes is a college football data platform covering schedules, scores, standings, rankings, rosters, statistics, betting odds, prediction markets and other college football data.

CFB Vibes publishes original data studies and weekly rankings examining notable results and trends from across college football.