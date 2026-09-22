Woman On Motorcycle Rammed By Youths In Delhi's Hauz Khas, FIR Filed

FIR Registered Days After Incident

Two youths rammed into a young woman riding a motorcycle in Hauz Khas on the night of September 11-12, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was lodged three or four days after the incident, based on which an FIR was registered under relevant sections.

Investigation Hits Snags

Police also examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas to verify the occurrence; however, the incident could not be traced in the available footage.

On September 14, 2026, the complainant's cousin sister reviewed the camera footage at the police station but was unable to identify either the victim or the alleged perpetrators.

Upon being contacted by the police, the injured complainant stated that she was heading to a hospital in Gurgaon for treatment. However, authorities found that she had departed for her hometown for further treatment.

A day later, on September 15, police received a complaint from the victim's lawyer. When contacted again, the complainant confirmed that she would return to Delhi following her recovery.

Police Await Victim's Cooperation

Following the developments, officials stated that police remain in continuous contact with the complainant and is undergoing recovery in her hometown. The police further added that she will soon cooperate with the investigation following her recovery.

"We are seized of the matter, and an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Police is in continuous contact with the complainant as she is under treatment in her hometown and recovering. She will be joining the investigation soon," said South Delhi DCP.

Continuous efforts are being made by the police to verify the facts and establish the complete sequence of events. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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