AONIU Builds Practical Electric Rides For Adults And Young Adventurers

As interest in personal electric transportation continues to grow across the United States and Canada, riders and families are increasingly seeking practical, reliable vehicles that balance safety, performance, and everyday usability. AONIU addresses these needs by combining durable engineering with thoughtful, rider-centered design.

AONIU M4: Elevating the Daily Commute with Power and Comfort









Engineered for both daily urban commuting and weekend leisure rides, the AONIU M4 features an 800W peak brushless motor capable of reaching top speeds of up to 28 mph. Powered by a high-capacity 48V 15Ah battery, the scooter delivers an impressive range of up to 37 miles on a single charge, making it an ideal electric scooter for commuting, running neighborhood errands, or navigating large college campuses without constant recharging anxiety.

To keep every ride smooth and comfortable-whether on paved streets, bumpy roads, or gravel paths-the AONIU M4 features 10-inch air-filled tires and a dual front-and-rear suspension system. This setup easy absorbs bumps, giving riders better balance and comfort on rough ground and uphill rides.

Built with a rugged aluminum alloy frame, the M4 supports a maximum load capacity of up to 330 lbs while maintaining a practical foldable design. Riders can easily fold the scooter for storage in car trunks, apartment spaces, or transit vehicles, making it a versatile companion for modern urban mobility.

Learn more about the AONIU M4 Electric Scoote.

AONIU K2: A Safe, Controlled Introduction to Riding for Young Riders







Designed specifically for young explorers ages 3 to 12, the AONIU K2 Kids' Electric Dirt Bike

The K2 introduces children to off-road riding through a controlled, parent-friendly experience. Powered by a 450W peak mid-drive motor, the dirt bike features three selectable speed modes (3.7 mph, 7.5 mph, and 9.9 mph). This adjustable speed system allows parents to match the bike's pace to their child's experience level, starting safely at a low speed in flat, open areas before gradually moving up as confidence grows.

To ensure stability on grass, dirt paths, and uneven backyard terrain, the K2 is fitted with 12-inch all-terrain tires and a 3-shock absorption system. Safety remains paramount in the bike's design, featuring dual-switch safety protection to prevent accidental acceleration and give parents peace of mind during supervised riding sessions.

Whether selected as a memorable birthday present or a holiday gift, the AONIU K2 encourages children to enjoy active outdoor play, build physical coordination, and create lasting memories with family and friends.

Explore the AONIU K2 Kids' Electric Dirt Bike.

About AONIU

AONIU is an electric ride brand dedicated to everyday movement and outdoor adventure. The company creates practical and dependable electric scooters for adults alongside fun, accessible electric dirt bikes and scooters for kids and teens. AONIU's mission is to make personal electric mobility useful, enjoyable, and accessible for riders of all experience levels-without compromising on comfort, durability, or thoughtful design.

From daily city travel to family weekend exploration, every AONIU product is engineered to fit naturally into real life.

To discover the full product lineup, explore warranty and delivery details, or learn more about the brand, visit or follow AONIU on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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Contact Person: Gina Li

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