Saudi Arabia Data Center Processors Market 2026-2035 AI, Cloud Expansion And Digital Transformation Investments Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia's AI hub push is driving demand for accelerators, ARM chips and sovereign cloud, creating opportunities in hyperscale data centers and energy-efficient computing

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Data Center Processor Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia data center processor market reached USD 0.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 33.01% through 2035. The market is expected to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2030, supported by large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure investments, sovereign cloud expansion, data localisation requirements, and Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a global AI infrastructure hub, with capital commitments from hyperscale operators exceeding USD 21 billion. Humain, the Public Investment Fund-backed AI company, is pursuing a USD 77 billion infrastructure strategy that targets 1.9 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2030. These investments are accelerating demand for CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators, FPGAs, and specialised processors across hyperscale, cloud, colocation, enterprise, and sovereign AI data centers.

Key Market Trends and Insights



AI accelerators are the fastest-growing processor segment, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 36.4% as national AI factories and hyperscale cloud platforms prioritise dedicated computing capacity for AI training and inference. CPUs accounted for approximately 53.2% of market revenue in 2024 and remain the largest processor category by value.

Cloud service providers represented approximately 46.3% of 2024 revenue and are forecast to grow at around 36.8% annually. Growth is being supported by sovereign cloud regions from AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Oracle, alongside Vision 2030 data sovereignty initiatives.

Hyperscale data centers are the fastest-growing facility category, driven by Humain's planned AI factories and major investments from global technology providers.

x86 processors from Intel and AMD continue to dominate established enterprise and data center workloads. ARM Neoverse-based processors are scaling at an estimated CAGR of 37.5% as operators focus on cloud-native deployment and improved performance per watt. Non-x86 AI processor architectures from NVIDIA, AMD, Groq, Cerebras, and other specialised chip providers are attracting a growing share of new AI infrastructure investment.

Market Size and Forecast



Saudi Arabia data center processor market size in 2025: USD 0.99 billion

Projected market size in 2030: USD 5.48 billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2035: approximately 33.01%

Humain AI infrastructure target: USD 77 billion and 1.9GW by 2030

NEOM-DataVolt AI campus investment: USD 5 billion and 1.5GW of planned net-zero capacity Saudi Arabia AI market forecast: USD 2.14 billion in 2025 to USD 16.90 billion by 2032

The Saudi Arabia data center processor market forms a high-value segment of the country's broader data center industry, which is projected to grow from USD 2.75 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 6.5 billion by 2035. Processor procurement is expected to remain one of the industry's most valuable infrastructure categories as operators deploy advanced computing systems for generative AI, analytics, sovereign cloud services, and high-performance computing.

Major agreements announced in 2025 have strengthened the market outlook. The NVIDIA-Humain partnership covers up to 500MW of AI data center capacity, beginning with 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell chips and potentially expanding to hundreds of thousands of Blackwell processors over five years. AMD has also been designated to support an additional 500MW of AI infrastructure, while Google Cloud has committed USD 10 billion to develop a global AI hub in Saudi Arabia through Humain.

Other strategic projects are broadening Saudi Arabia's processor ecosystem. Groq announced a USD 1.5 billion investment with Aramco Digital to support a major AI inference data center using its LPU-based architecture. DataVolt and NEOM agreed to develop a USD 5 billion net-zero AI campus targeting 1.5GW of capacity by 2028. Alfanar also announced a USD 1.4 billion investment in four data centers across Riyadh and Dammam.

Key Takeaways



Saudi Arabia's AI infrastructure pipeline is creating substantial long-term demand for data center processors and specialised AI chips.

The NVIDIA-Humain, AMD-Humain, Google Cloud, Groq-Aramco Digital, and NEOM-DataVolt initiatives rank among the market's most important growth catalysts.

AI accelerators, ARM processors, and hyperscale cloud infrastructure are expected to record the strongest growth through the forecast period. Sovereign investment, international technology partnerships, and Vision 2030 are reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a leading data center and AI computing market in the Middle East.

Companies Featured



AWS (United States)

Microsoft (United States)

Oracle (United States)

Center3 (Saudi Arabia)

Damac Data Centers (Saudi Arabia)

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (Saudi Arabia)

stc (Saudi Arabia)

Google Cloud (United States) IBM Cloud (United States)

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