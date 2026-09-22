STEELPORT Knife Co. Launches Premium Carving Set Designed For Memorable Meals And Holiday Traditions

This timeless knife-and-fork set creates effortless tableside carving and serving, ideal for prime rib, brisket, roasts, whole chicken and turkey, holiday ham and more.

Handcrafted in Portland, the heirloom-quality matched set features robust Carving Fork and 9-inch Carving Knife in a walnut presentation box.

- Eytan Zias, STEELPORT Co-Founder and BladesmithPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STEELPORT Knife Co., makers of American-forged handcrafted cutlery and heirloom kitchen tools, announces the launch of The STEELPORT Carving Set, featuring a robust Carving Fork and 9” Carving Knife in a walnut presentation box to offer an heirloom-quality carving experience worthy of life's most memorable meals.This timeless knife-and-fork set creates effortless tableside carving and serving, ideal for prime rib, brisket, roasts, turkey, and holiday ham, as well as carving grill-side, lifting and transferring large cuts, and serving meats directly from the roasting pan or smoker.“Most carving forks are an afterthought, seen only as an aesthetically matching accessory for the knife,” says Eytan Zias, STEELPORT's Bladesmith and Co-Founder.“But a carving fork should be able to lift a large roast or a whole Thanksgiving turkey from the roasting pan onto a holiday platter and hold them in place while slicing. Tasks like that require a combination of strength, sharpness and durability. We've developed this unique carving fork to ensure it matches a STEELPORT knife in quality and performance, in addition to look and feel.”The Carving Fork:The Carving Fork is designed as an integral part of the carving experience rather than simply an accessory. It is machined from American 4100 series alloy steel, the same steel STEELPORT uses for forging hammers and other tooling, then hardened and tempered to a spring hardness for durability. Made from extra-thick 1/4-inch steel and tapered to a fine, resharpenable point, the fork is designed for stability and control when carving and serving large cuts. The STEELPORT fork's exceptional strength and functionally make it a true equal partner for STEELPORT's heirloom knives.The 9” Carving Knife:STEELPORT's 9” Carving Knife is handcrafted using the same materials and methods as all of STEELPORT's award-winning cutlery. Drop-forged from a single piece of 52100 carbon steel, it features an integral bolster and end cap. Through STEELPORT's proprietary differential heat treatment, the blade reaches 65 HRC at the cutting edge for exceptional edge retention. Its signature dual-toned coffee-patina finish gives the blade the distinctive dark appearance shared across the STEELPORT collection, while a fully rounded spine and seamless transition from the contoured handle to the bolster provide a comfortable, controlled grip.Both the knife and fork feature STEELPORT's signature Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl handles, which are resin stabilized for long-lasting durability, and shaped and contoured by hand. Like all STEELPORT knives, each piece is handcrafted in Portland, Oregon using all U.S.-sourced materials, and each knife is backed by STEELPORT's lifetime warranty and SharpForeverTM free sharpening for life service.The knife and fork come in a walnut Presentation Box, providing an elegant place to display, store and pass down this heirloom set for generations to come. Optional custom box engraving makes it an especially meaningful personalized gift for holidays, weddings, anniversaries and other milestones.“This is a premium Carving Set built to last a lifetime and be part of every special meal and holiday gathering for generations,” says STEELPORT Founder and CEO Ron Khormaei.“For the last six years, STEELPORT has focused on delivering high performance kitchen knives with iconic design, functional detail and local craftsmanship. Our new Carving Set, along with our popular Steak Knife Set, brings those same qualities to cutlery specifically made to be used and admired right at the table."The STEELPORT Carving Set ($740), available now to order, is the latest addition to STEELPORT's award-winning heirloom kitchen knife collection, patent-pending STEELPORT SteelCoreTM Cutting Boards, and other thoughtful kitchen essentials.STEELPORT products can be purchased directly on STEELPORTknife, in person at the STEELPORT factory store in Portland, Oregon, and at select online and culinary retail locations across the country.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. is a small team dedicated to producing the most trusted cutlery and kitchen tools available. Combining premium materials, traditional techniques, and modern innovation, STEELPORT creates American heirloom-quality products designed for a lifetime of use. All STEELPORT knives are manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and are backed by a lifetime guarantee, including free sharpening for life. Every STEELPORT product reflects a commitment to iconic design, functional detail, and local craftsmanship. Discover more at STEELPORTknife and follow STEELPORT on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

Frances Dyer

Frances Dyer Communications LLC

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STEELPORT Knife Co. Launches Premium Carving Set Designed for Memorable Meals and Holiday Traditions News Provided By Frances Dyer Communications LLC September 22, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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