Delhi Govt To Stage 1,250 Street Plays On PM Modi's Life, Achievements

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched a citywide public awareness and outreach initiative titled“Namo Seva Ki Ankahi Kahaniyan”, featuring 1,250 street plays to showcase the life journey, achievements, and governance milestones of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inspiring Civic Service for a 'Viksit Delhi'

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Minister for Art, Culture & Languages Kapil Mishra announced that the street play series has commenced as part of the broader“Sankalp Seva Abhiyan”. Mishra said the initiative, executed by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Art, Culture & Languages, aims to inspire Delhi residents to actively participate in civic service and contribute to the vision of a "Viksit Delhi" in line with PM Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat", under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"The life and working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji are a source of inspiration for every section of society. Through these street plays, people will be encouraged towards objectives such as Swachhata Hi Seva, Vocal for Local, and education for girls," Mishra said.

Citywide Performance Plan

The Minister detailed that around 30 to 35 troupes will perform simultaneously across the national capital. The plan includes staging four street plays in each mandal, along with extensive coverage in residential colonies, settlements, commercial markets, major shopping malls, and other high-footfall public venues.

Content to Highlight PM Modi's Journey and Governance

According to the Minister, the performances will highlight lesser-known stories from PM Modi's 25 years of public service, governance, and political life, while showcasing historic policy decisions, India's robust national security framework, and its progress toward becoming the world's fourth-largest economy.

Spotlight on Central Welfare Schemes

The street plays will also serve as an information platform for major central welfare and empowerment schemes. These include PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Saubhagya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM MUDRA Yojana, Startup India, Beti Bachao–Beti Padhao, PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Digital India, Agnipath Scheme, and Skill India Mission, among others.

Mishra emphasised that the campaign seeks to convey that every citizen can play an active role in nation-building through individual acts of service and civic responsibility.

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