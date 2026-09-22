ASE Turnover Totals JD11M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD11 million Tuesday, as investors traded 6.8 million shares through 4,911 contracts.

The general index reached 4,103 points, edging up 0.11 percent.

The industrial sector index rose 0.25 percent, the services sector climbed 0.13 percent and the financial sector edged up 0.07 percent.

Of the 100 companies traded Tuesday, 48 posted gains and 27 recorded losses compared with their previous closing prices.

//Petra// NQ