ROTH To Host 5Th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference On September 29 In New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce that it will host its 5th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference on September 29, 2026, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The invitation-only conference will bring together C-suite executives from more than 30 public healthcare companies and leading institutional investors. Participating companies will represent key sectors including biotechnology, life science tools and diagnostics, and medical technology.

The event will feature 25-minute one-on-one and small-group meetings, providing ROTH's institutional clients with direct access to executive management and the opportunity to gain deeper insights into each company's strategy, technology and growth prospects.

ROTH's Senior Research Analysts in the Healthcare space Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Max Masucci, Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D. and Adam Walsh, MD are the event hosts.

The conference will also feature four discussions focused on timely developments affecting healthcare companies and investors:

Featured Presentations - September 29, 2026

10:00–10:50 a.m. - Frontiers in Neuroscience - Featuring Annovis Bio, CervoMed, Gain Therapeutics, MediciNova and ProMIS Neurosciences.

11:00–11:50 a.m. - The Economics of Drug Value: What It Means for Pricing and Coverage - Featuring Dr. Frank Lichtenberg, Professor Emeritus of Healthcare Management at Columbia University.

12:30–1:20 p.m. - The Biotech Reset: Regulatory Uncertainty, Capital Constraints and the Search for Value - Featuring Kendall Square Policy Strategies, Newron Pharmaceuticals and PolyPid.

2:00–2:50 p.m. - The Rise of MRD Monitoring in Solid Tumors, and Where It Goes Next - Featuring Biodesix, DeciBio and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“The Healthcare Opportunities Conference provides an important forum for investors to meet directly with management teams and hear perspectives from healthcare executives, industry experts and ROTH's research analysts,” said James Antonopoulos, Managing Director, head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ROTH.“This year's discussions will address several of the most important scientific, regulatory and financial developments shaping the healthcare sector.”

A welcome reception and a dinner with select key opinion leaders will be held on September 28.

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest.

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its Healthcare clients, representing more than $25 billion in total transaction value. (Source – ROTH - 9/16/26).

Additional conference information is available at /healthcare2026.

Conference Agenda

Monday, September 28, 2026

5:00–8:00 p.m. - Welcome Reception and KOL Dinner

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

7:00–8:00 a.m. - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. - One-on-One and Small-Group Meetings 10:00–10:50 a.m. - Frontiers in Neuroscience

11:00–11:50 a.m. - The Economics of Drug Value 12:30–1:20 p.m. - The Biotech Reset

2:00–2:50 p.m. - The Rise of MRD Monitoring in Solid Tumors 5:00–6:00 p.m. - Cocktail Reception

All times are Eastern Time. The agenda and participating companies are subject to change.

Venue

Metropolitan Club 1 East 60th Street

New York, NY 10022

Event Sponsors

Event Sponsor:

Pryor Cashman LLP

Branding Sponsors:



Centri Business Consulting, LLC Weaver

Marketing Sponsors:



B2i Digital, Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) NGO Sustainability





The following 31 companies are confirmed as of September 21, 2026

(Participation is subject to change.)