CIRA's Award-Winning 'What's Up With The Internet?' Podcast Returns For Its Fourth Season To Explore Canada's Creator Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fresh off two Awards of Distinction at the 2026 Communicator Awards, the podcast's new season examines how content creators are reshaping media, culture and work in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA announces the premiere of the fourth season of its award-winning podcast, What's up with the internet?, exploring the evolution of Canada's creator economy. From early bloggers, YouTube vloggers and livestreamers to today's multi-platform creators, the new season traces how content creation has grown from a grassroots pastime into a cultural and economic force.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Takara Small, season four looks at how creators are reshaping traditional media and public discourse, building communities and making a living online. It also dives into the realities of pursuing a career on platforms they don't control, from the pressure of algorithms and constant visibility to the unique monetization challenges facing Canadian creators.

Guests include journalist and commentator Sue Gardner, Rebecca and Natalie Davey of Ceres Productions, presentation-writing and storytelling coach Marsha Shandur, travel creator Aly Smalls, comedian Anesti Danelis and more.

Listeners can learn more at cira.ca/podcast and follow What's up with the internet? on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Executive quotes

“The creator economy has become a global industry, turning everyday people into stars and reshaping culture in ways few could've predicted. Yet there's been far too little attention paid to Canadian creators, who are building careers and audiences under a different set of rules than their counterparts in the U.S. and U.K. I'm excited to share some of their stories and introduce listeners to the Canadians helping shape this industry.” Takara Small, host What's up with the internet?

“A trusted, strong Canadian internet is one where Canadian stories, perspectives and creativity can thrive. This season, our podcast explores how creators are using the internet to connect with communities, reach audiences and build careers, while taking an honest look at the challenges of producing Canadian content on global platforms. By putting their experiences at the centre, we want listeners to understand why supporting Canadian creators matters to the future of our culture online.” - Spencer Callaghan, Director, Brand & Marketing, CIRA

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the.CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada's internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Takara Small

Takara Small is a Canadian journalist and radio host. She is the national technology columnist for CBC (Canada's public broadcaster) and contributor to the BBC World News Service. Additionally, she was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada for her contributions to media and recently named a Young Leaders of America Fellow.

She was previously the contributing editor for Fortune magazine and host of the CBC podcast Death in Cryptoland, which was #1 on Apple Podcasts. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, which include Refinery29, Metro News, Chatelaine, Mic and more.

Media contact

Shehnila Sayeed

Communications Manager, CIRA

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613 805-3146